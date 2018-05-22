Lumentum To Present At 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference

Lumentum

MILPITAS, Calif. and SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") will present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference in Santa Monica, California on Thursday, May 24, 2018, at 9:30 A.M. PT.  For more information, go to http://investor.lumentum.com under the "Events and Presentations" section.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and commercial laser customers worldwide. Lumentum's optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum's commercial lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in Milpitas, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide.  For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

