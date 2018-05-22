Lumentum To Present At 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference

MILPITAS, Calif. and SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") will present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference in Santa Monica, California on Thursday, May 24, 2018, at 9:30 A.M. PT. For more information, go to http://investor.lumentum.com under the "Events and Presentations" section.

About Lumentum