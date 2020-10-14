Lumentum To Showcase And Present At Trade Shows And Virtual Events In The Next Three Months

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced its participation at several significant industry events over the next three months. Lumentum will present its latest technological advancements and display its broad portfolio of advanced products and solutions addressing all of its markets–cloud, networking, advanced manufacturing, and 3D sensing.

About the Events:

Visual 1st: October 14 – 15, 2020 at a virtual event. Visual 1st is a global conference focused on promoting innovation and partnerships in the photo and video ecosystem. Joined by thought leaders in the consumer imaging space. Lumentum will present 3D sensing technology, trends, and applications.

Visual 1st Presentation:

Thursday, October 15, 2020 - 9:15 am - 9:40 am PT

Fireside Chat: Enabling 3D Sensing

Speaker: Dr. André Wong, Lumentum VP, Product Line Management, 3D Sensing

ICALEO 2020: October 19 – 20, 2020 at a virtual conference. The 39th annual International Congress on Applications of Lasers & Electro-Optics brings together the leaders and experts in the field of laser material interaction, providing a global platform for breakthrough laser solutions. Lumentum will present its wide portfolio of reliable laser solutions for high-volume manufacturing in both macro-materials processing and micromachining.

EuroBLECH Digital Innovation Summit: October 27 – 30, 2020 at a virtual conference. This digital summit provides a much-anticipated trade and networking event for the global sheet metal working community. The event will host a broad program including virtual product presentation and expert webinars. At the conference, Lumentum will present on advanced laser solutions.

EuroBLECH Digital Innovation Summit Presentation:

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 - 1:30 pm GMT

"Impact of annular beam shapes on the cutting performance of a kW fiber laser"

Speaker: Tyler Parker, Lumentum Laser Product Line Manager

DVN Automotive Lidar Conference & Expo: November 17, 2020 at a virtual event platform. In its third year, the global DVN exposition and conference covers LiDAR applications, technology, components, and market views for the vehicle industry. Lumentum will showcase its portfolio of diode laser products that meet the quality, range, and reliability requirements of the automotive industry.

Photonix Japan Int'l Laser & Photonics Expo: December 2 – 4, 2020 to be attended either virtually or in Chiba, Japan at the Makahari Messa Exhibition Center. Photonix is Japan's leading show specializing in laser processing, optics, and optical measuring technology. Lumentum will showcase its array of advanced solutions to address the commercial lasers and 3D sensing markets including ultrafast and diode lasers.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

