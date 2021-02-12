Lumentum's San José headquarters is now powered by TotalGreen, 100% renewable energy

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Lumentum Holdings Inc. (Lumentum), an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, announced that their San José headquarters is now powered by San José Clean Energy's (SJCE) 100% renewable energy service, TotalGreen.

SJCE's TotalGreen electric service provides renewable, emission-free energy from solar generation, which aligns with Lumentum's values and their commitment to protecting the environment, maintaining the community's health and safety, and providing for a sustainable future.

"Lumentum's decision to upgrade to TotalGreen shows their commitment to a clean energy future for a healthier San José," said Lori Mitchell, Director of the Community Energy Department, which operates SJCE. "We're thrilled about this new partnership and to see continued demand for 100% renewable energy from our corporate customers."

Lumentum's new partnership with SJCE plays an important part in their commitment to sustainability and the environment at its San José headquarters. The company intends to minimize its impact on the environment by reducing its energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, water consumption, and waste generation. Lumentum plans to have net-zero emissions globally by 2030. The company's decision to power their headquarters with 100% renewable energy also helps the City of San José in reaching its emissions reduction goals to provide 100% renewable energy by 2050.

"We are proud to be doing our part to combat climate change and protect the environment and the health of our community," said Alan Lowe, President and CEO of Lumentum. "By ensuring our business has sound environmental practices, like choosing SJCE's TotalGreen service, we can conserve and enhance resources for future generations, all while providing innovative products and services."

In 2021, Lumentum will release its first external sustainability report that details these objectives as well as their Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) goals and achievements. Visit their corporate social responsibility website to learn more.

Since 2019, SJCE has signed four long-term power purchase agreements for 487 MW of new renewable energy and 10 MW of battery storage. Of the four long-term agreements, two are scheduled to be operational at the end of this year. SJCE plays a crucial role in Climate Smart San José, the City's climate action plan. San José Clean Energy is dedicated to increasing the amount of renewable energy in its power supply and providing it during all hours of the day. Beyond investing in new renewables, SJCE is designing programs to increase equity and access to the benefits of renewable energy and electrification.

About San José Clean Energy

San José Clean Energy is the new electricity generation service provider for residents and businesses in the City of San José, operated by the City's Community Energy Department. Governed by the City Council, it provides over 340,000 residential and commercial electricity customers with cleaner, lower carbon power options at competitive prices from sources like solar, wind, and hydropower. For more information, please visit www.SanJoseCleanEnergy.org.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

Lumentum

