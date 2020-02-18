LumenVox Launches Active Voice Authentication on Genesys AppFoundry

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LumenVox has announced Active Voice Authentication is now available on the Genesys AppFoundry®, the industry's largest dedicated marketplace focused on customer experience solutions. The AppFoundry allows Genesys customers from all market segments to discover and rapidly deploy a broad range of solutions that make it easier to interact with consumers, engage employees and optimize their workforce. Genesys® is the global leader in omnichannel customer experience and contact center solutions that delivers more than 70 billion remarkable customer experiences for organizations in over 100 countries.

The Active Voice Authentication easily integrates with Genesys Cloud™, to further protect the contact center and provide increased security to each interaction. With the ability to deliver advanced workflows and business rules, it can create a multitude of specialized text-dependent and text-prompted solutions. Plus, the platform is compatible with any Interactive Voice Response (IVR), web, or mobile application.

"Contact centers are increasingly vulnerable to the prevalence of social media data and the subsequent fraudulent attacks that result in account takeover. Our Active Voice Authentication system is a direct answer to the urgent need to protect and defend their customers. Our addition to the Genesys Cloud portfolio as an AppFoundry Premium Application means LumenVox can now offer Genesys customers a robust integrative authentication technology to accomplish just this," said Edward Miller, CEO of LumenVox.

Using both highly flexible and scalable active voice biometric authentication solutions, contact centers which have incorporated LumenVox' Active Voice Authentication report significantly reduced fraudulent activity, a dramatically improved customer experience and a lower agent handling time.

The LumenVox Active Voice Authentication is now available with Genesys Cloud, an all-in-one solution and the world's leading public cloud contact center platform, that helps organizations provide better experiences to their customers and employees. With its robust feature set and open APIs, Genesys Cloud is flexible, scalable and built for rapid innovation.

LumenVox has also recently enhanced its partnership with Genesys by becoming an AppFoundry Managed Partner, selected as one of just 20 other elite members in the Genesys program.

To learn more about the specific features and benefits of LumenVox Active Authentication visit the LumenVox page on the Genesys AppFoundry.

LumenVox transforms customer communication. Our flexible and cost-effective technology enables you to create effortless, secure self-service and customer-agent interactions. We provide a complete suite of speech and multifactor authentication technology to make customer relations faster, stronger and safer than ever before. Our expertise is extensive—we support a multitude of applications for voice and facial biometrics, inclusive of passive and active authentication for fraud detection. And we do it all by putting you and your customers first.

