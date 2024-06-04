LúmEnvy™ Brightening Skin Boosters: The Revolutionary Skincare Elixir Enriched with Salmon DNA Now Available from PDO Max

SYRACUSE, N.Y., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PDO Max proudly announces the U.S. launch of its latest addition to its product line-up, LúmEnvy™, an innovative skincare solution enriched with salmon DNA, glutathione, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and niacinamide.

LúmEnvy is a brightening booster that improves the appearance of skin pigmentation and texture, providing more luminous-looking skin. It is enriched with vitamins and amino acids to restore brightness and promote skin health.

LumEnvy has five key ingredients: PDRN (Salmon DNA), Niacinamide, HA, Glutathione, and Vitamin C. LumEnvy pairs perfectly with other skin boosters like PDO AfterGlo (1,000 crushed PDO threads suspended in HA), especially when used with PDO Max's micro-infusion stamper Glowpin. Give your patients pure brilliance.

LúmEnvy skin serum harnesses the power of polynucleotides derived from salmon DNA, which are renowned for their ability to enhance collagen production and stimulate skin regeneration at the cellular level. This groundbreaking formula hydrates and plumps the skin and offers potent antioxidant properties, making it a comprehensive solution for achieving youthful, glowing skin.

Key Benefits of LúmEnvy skin serum:

Skin Rejuvenation: Polydeoxyribonucleotide (PDRN), a key ingredient in this serum, is a polynucleotide which are known to boost collagen synthesis and promote cellular regeneration, improving skin texture and reducing pigmentation.

Hydration & Plumping: Deeply hydrates the skin, enhancing its plumpness and overall appearance.

Antioxidant Protection: Combats free radicals, protecting the skin from environmental damage.

Visible Results: Initial improvements can be seen within 2-4 weeks, with optimal results achieved after three months of consistent use.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce LúmEnvy skin serum to the U.S. market," said Giovanna McCarthy, Founder & CEO. "Our dedication to advancing skincare technology is reflected in this product, which combines the best of nature and science. Our proprietary product offers immediate luminosity and long-term rejuvenation, aligning perfectly with our mission to provide innovative and effective skincare solutions."

Our LúmEnvy skin booster stands out in the skincare industry for its unique blend of five powerful ingredients:

Salmon DNA (PDRN): Promotes skin regeneration and collagen production.

Glutathione: A master antioxidant that brightens and detoxifies the skin.

Hyaluronic Acid: Provides intense hydration, plumping the skin and enhancing its overall texture.

Vitamin C: Enhances skin brightness and fights oxidative stress.

Niacinamide: Improves skin barrier function and evens out skin tone.

LúmEnvy revitalizes the skin, enhancing the results of many aesthetic treatments while helping with the recovery of more intense treatments. For more information about LúmEnvy Brightening Skin Boosters or to be among the first to experience its benefits, please visit www.pdomax.com or contact PDO Max at 800-670-0225

For Topical and Cosmetic Use Only. The statements made regarding this product have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and are not intended for injectable use.

About: PDO MAX, Inc. is headquartered in Liverpool, NY, and is a woman-owned medical device provider for medical aesthetic needs in the U.S. PDO Max is the trusted provider of hundreds of medical practices utilizing its proprietary FDA-cleared (K190245) Polydioxanone (PDO) threads- in-cannula. PDO Max offers hands-on individual instructional courses along with e-Learning courses, which cover the application of PDO thread techniques. For more information regarding PDO MAX, to order our products, or to schedule a training, call us at 800-670-0225 or visit https://www.pdomax.com.

