LumeNXT Names Co-Founder Paul Rhyne Chief Executive Officer

"We are proud to name Paul as CEO here at LumeNXT," said Marc Beer, Chairman of the Board at LumeNXT. "His wealth of experience and insight into the interaction between the commercial business sector and healthcare space is valuable during this growth stage in our company."

LumeNXT's mission is to support multiple surgical spaces with advanced illumination platforms. As surgeries continue to gravitate toward the minimally invasive approach, the need for high quality illumination cannot be underestimated. By providing better visualization within the surgical corridors, the LumeNXT offering is able to offer a higher degree of precision and quality of illumination at a lower cost to customers.

Prior to co-founding LumeNXT, Rhyne joined the pre-revenue, venture-backed startup, Intarcia Therapeutics, Inc.

Before Intarcia, Rhyne held critical positions within the training, marketing, and commercial field teams at the Coloplast Corporation. During his 11-year tenure, Rhyne enabled the company to better understand and deliver on patient needs and was instrumental in helping to establish both the female pelvic and male health brands through the establishment of regional, national, and international centers for minimally invasive reconstructive surgery. In his last position with Coloplast as the Country Manager for Canada, Paul focused on cross-functional synergies, culturally integrated growth plans, and the overall strategic direction of the Canadian surgical business unit.

He is a Distinguished Military Graduate of The Citadel where he received his undergraduate degree in Pre-Med Biology and his Regular Army Commission as an Infantry Officer upon graduation.

About LumeNXT

LumeNXT is a privately held surgical device company pioneering the utilization of intracavity light emitting diode (LED) illumination. The company's advanced illumination platform is used as an adjunct mechanism to improve surgical precision, workflow efficiency, and safety through enhanced visualization. LumeNXT.com.

