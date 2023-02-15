Lumeon Adds Industry Veterans Matt Duffy and Kathy Ruggiero to Leadership Team

Seasoned product management and marketing executives join care orchestration company to help drive the next phase of its growth

BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumeon, the pioneering care orchestration solution provider, today announced two additions to its executive leadership team: Matt Duffy, vice president of product, and Kathy Ruggiero, vice president of marketing. Duffy and Ruggiero bring deep healthcare IT industry experience to help propel Lumeon through its next phase of growth.

Lumeon is a digital health company dedicated to helping provider organizations mend broken care coordination processes through automated care orchestration. Lumeon enables providers to adopt automation best practices that other industries already use to unburden clinicians and staff who are overworked and suffering from burnout, reduce costs, address the backlog of patients that need care, and recapture lost revenue, while delivering care more efficiently.

Duffy has more than 30 years of experience translating complex healthcare requirements into solutions that meet and exceed customer expectations. Prior to joining Lumeon, he served in senior product ownership roles at NextGen Healthcare, Allscripts, and Eclipsys.

"After many years working with very large vendors, I am excited to return to a smaller, focused, growth-oriented culture," said Duffy. "With Lumeon, I'm part of growing a solution that is making a real difference in reducing costs and increasing clinician efficiency for provider organizations."

Ruggiero has several decades of enterprise software marketing experience, most recently at healthcare IT "unicorn" Commure, and HCA Healthcare's PatientKeeper unit. At Lumeon, she is responsible for marketing strategy and implementation of communications, demand creation, and awareness programs. Her experience in brand building and category creation will help drive awareness about the importance and availability of care orchestration as a solution to current care coordination challenges.

"I am thrilled for this opportunity to do important work that matters to the healthcare industry," said Ruggiero. "It's gratifying to evangelize the Lumeon care orchestration platform, a solution that's addressing the market's most pressing challenges of cost reduction and staffing and workforce constraints."

"Matt and Kathy bring unique experience and expertise to help lead the charge as we accelerate growth and partner with healthcare providers in their digital transformation efforts," said Robbie Hughes, CEO and founder of Lumeon. "They will be instrumental in driving solutions into the marketplace that reflect our belief that every patient's care should be proactively managed, personalized to individual needs, and automated efficiently and effectively so care teams can improve care and best serve their patients."

About Lumeon

Lumeon believes that care better coordinated is care better delivered. Lumeon is a digital health company that provides a cloud-based care orchestration platform that automates the tasks, workflow, activities, and events that occur during the process of coordinating care. With real-time, bi-directional data/system integration and the dynamic application of clinical intelligence and automation, Lumeon ensures that each patient receives the right care at the right time – every time. By automating care coordination, care teams deliver care faster, more efficiently, effectively, and consistently across the continuum of care, while also empowering clinicians and staff to work at the tops of their licenses and spend time with patients that need it most.

Media Contact

Philip Anast

Amendola (for Lumeon)

312-576-6990

[email protected]

SOURCE Lumeon