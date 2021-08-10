Lumeon Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Digital Transformation in Healthcare

"Lumeon's orchestration platform helps providers guide patients and care teams through a proactive and adaptive care plan, ensuring appropriate interventions at the right time," said Srinath Venkatasubramanian, Industry Analyst, Transformational Health. "It acts as an agility layer for an electronic health record (EHR) system, extending workflow to wherever the patient is, with the ability to create continuous patient experiences and matching care team workflows from referral to recovery. By deeply integrating with the EHR, Lumeon ensures that all participants in the patient's care journey have awareness of the patient's current situation, status, issues and know the next best action, while keeping the health record up to date."

Rather than only addressing siloed use cases, Lumeon's solutions are designed to join up the care journey while automatically adapting it to address patients' evolving situations. Its configurable orchestration engine proactively creates orders, schedules and tasks for care teams and engages patients on their own terms, personalizing the engagement to meet them where they are. These capabilities are core to any care journey because they provide patient context, optimize care, and prioritize deteriorating conditions.

The COVID-19 pandemic presented Lumeon with an opportunity to demonstrate the effectiveness of its technology and customer-centricity. The company launched COVID-19 rapid response solutions, such as screening tools, patient communications, and remote patient monitoring, in addition to other features, such as the instant delivery of COVID-19 test results and clinic virtual check-ins. Lumeon's remote monitoring solution has allowed hospitals to screen and enroll symptomatic patients digitally into an intelligent COVID-19 home monitoring program, reducing pressure on emergency departments and enabling clinicians to focus on those most in need.

"Lumeon is intensifying focus on its orchestration engine because of the potential to quickly realize benefits for clients that not only adapt to their rapidly changing needs but are sustained for the long term" noted Venkatasubramanian. "The company is also remarkable for the depth of additional solutions used by its clients.This speaks to a company focused on building strong client relationships that contribute to its sustainable growth. Its solutions are currently deployed by more than 70 U.S.- and European-based clients.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its products and services. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Lumeon

The leader in care journey orchestration, Lumeon delivers intelligent automation to transform how care is delivered - improving financial, clinical and human outcomes for health organizations, their care teams, and their patients.

Lumeon's award-winning technology platform proactively navigates patients along a personalized adaptive care plan, automating care processes, tasks, and adherence monitoring, providing actionable insights that augment care decisions, and coordinating care teams to ensure seamless and predictable care delivery across every care setting.

Partnering with more than 70 innovative health organizations across the U.S. and Europe, Lumeon's solutions address the needs of hospitals, payers, ambulatory care, and population health, empowering care teams to operate at the top of their license, reducing costs for providers, and creating the coordinated and convenient digital experiences that patients and care teams deserve.

