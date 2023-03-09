Lumeon Forms Thought Leadership Council

Healthcare leaders provide market insights and product guidance to address the challenges of care coordination

BOSTON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumeon, the care orchestration leader, has assembled a Thought Leadership Council, initially consisting of five healthcare thought leaders, to ensure that important industry perspectives are infused into the company's product decisions, and to provide independent insights into the evolving healthcare marketplace.

"We wanted advisors with a cross-section of experiences who would offer candor and not hesitate to speak their minds. We were lucky enough to attract leaders with an unmatched wealth of knowledge in every aspect of healthcare," said Cindy Gaines, chief clinical transformation officer at Lumeon and executive sponsor of the Thought Leadership Council. "Their guidance is invaluable in helping us intimately understand health systems' care coordination challenges, and gives our customers even more confidence that their own care orchestration initiatives are strategically sound."

The healthcare experts volunteer their time and meet regularly to assist Lumeon in a variety of ways, including advising on best practices; sharing expertise, insights and experiences; providing endorsements; engaging in constructive dialogue; and making recommendations.

The Council members are:

Jennifer Bowman – V.P., Strategy & Capture, Molina Health

Karen Cox, PhD, RN, FACHE, FAAN – President, Chamberlain University; Past President, American Academy of Nursing; former Executive VP and COO, Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City

Christy Dempsey, DNP, RN – Chief Nursing Officer Emerita for Press Ganey Assoc. and adjunct faculty for Missouri State University School of Nursing

Jessie Israel, MSN, RN – President of Payer and Business Strategy at Denver Wellness Associates; former CEO, HCA Healthcare's Colorado Care Partners and Practice Health units

Timothy Zoph, MBA, MSA – Senior Advisor, McKinsey & Co.; member, KLAS Interoperability Measurement Advisory Team; former Senior VP, Administration and CIO, Northwestern Medicine

"I joined Lumeon's Thought Leadership Council because of the people that work at Lumeon. It's easy to see their passion for doing the right thing for the right reason; this group is incredibly thoughtful about ways to improve the healthcare experience. Their focus is primarily on how to be the most impactful, not solely on being the most profitable. The input from the entire council follows the same course on making a difference at the highest and most granular level of healthcare," said Jessie Israel, Lumeon Thought Leadership Council founding member.

Lumeon's automated care orchestration platform integrates real-time data, applies clinical knowledge, and employs intelligent automation to orchestrate care based on the individual needs of each patient, alleviating the burden on clinicians and staff, who otherwise coordinate care manually. The Lumeon platform dramatically enhances clinician and staff productivity while enhancing care team efficiency and reducing operating costs.

Lumeon believes that care better coordinated is care better delivered. Lumeon is a digital health company that provides a cloud-based care orchestration platform that automates the tasks, workflow, activities, and events that occur during the process of coordinating care. With real-time, bi-directional data/system integration and the dynamic application of clinical intelligence and automation, Lumeon ensures that each patient receives the right care at the right time – every time. By automating care coordination, care teams deliver care faster, more efficiently, effectively, and consistently across the continuum of care, while also empowering clinicians and staff to work at the tops of their licenses and spend time with patients that need it most.

