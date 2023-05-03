Lumeon Named 'Best Care Orchestration Platform' by 2023 MedTech Breakthrough Awards

Care orchestration pioneer lauded for its advanced automation that delivers efficiency gains, reduced costs, and better patient care outcomes

BOSTON, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumeon, the pioneering care orchestration solution provider, today announced that it won the new category of Best Care Orchestration Platform in the 2023 MedTech Breakthrough Awards, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global health and medical technology market.

Steeped in the belief that care better orchestrated is care better delivered, the Lumeon care orchestration platform enables automation best practices that unburden clinicians and staff who are overworked and suffering from burnout, reduce costs, and recapture lost revenue – all while delivering care more efficiently.

"We are honored to be recognized as a MedTech Breakthrough winner, acknowledging our pioneering work to employ automation to help solve workforce challenges and urgent needs for health systems to reduce costs," said Greg Miller, chief growth officer of Lumeon. "While automation has often been met with fear in healthcare, it's now being recognized for its ability to address the challenges facing our industry. Doing things the way we have done historically – throwing more money and people at the problems – isn't working. This award reflects the success our customers are having with the Lumeon care orchestration platform and demonstrates that the industry is finally ready to embrace new approaches that are already making a difference for care teams and their patients."

Lumeon's care orchestration platform automates manual tasks, activities, workflow and events, and operationalizes clinical best practices, freeing up clinicians to focus on what attracted them to the profession in the first place – caring for patients. The platform integrates real-time data, from EHRs and other disparate sources of data, then applies deep clinical knowledge and intelligent automation to orchestrate care based on the individual needs of each patient, removing manual care coordination tasks from clinicians and staff.

The platform is currently used by 65 major hospitals and health systems across the U.S. and Europe. One Lumeon customer experienced a 66% increase in care team capacity, critical in the face of persistent staffing shortages. Another large health system documented a reduction in the amount of time a clinician spends charting from 11 minutes to two minutes per case, an 83% reduction. Ultimately, Lumeon customers typically achieve cost reductions of 20% per case.

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards focus on the mission to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Care Orchestration, Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data, and many more.

