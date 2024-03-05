Lumeris and Hackensack Meridian Health Discuss How a Data-Driven Approach to SDOH Analytics Improve Care at HIMSS24

Jean-Claude Saghbini and Dr. Nicole Harris-Hollingsworth will discuss how analytics removes selection bias and improves outcomes for vulnerable populations

ST. LOUIS, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jean-Claude Saghbini, President of Value-based Care Enablement and Chief Technology Officer at Lumeris , the market-leading value-based care enablement company, will speak at HIMSS24 with Nicole Harris-Hollingsworth, EdD, MCHES, Vice President, Social Determinants of Health at Hackensack Meridian Health. The pair will discuss how analytics and a data-driven approach can be used to avoid selection bias and improve health outcomes for vulnerable populations.

The acceleration of value-based care adoption has necessitated the use of analytics as organizations scale their efforts to more proactively and effectively provide care across populations. At HIMSS24, Saghbini and Harris-Hollingsworth will discuss the successful Healthy Connections Community Health Workers Initiative, which uses nontraditional social determinants data to equitably identify and provide care to patients with a high need of support. Program participants showed a statistically significant reduction in their use of emergency department and inpatient care, while increasing primary and specialty care usage, and achieved a nearly 5:1 return on investment.

"Health organizations across the country are seeking better ways to address the needs of their populations and ensure all patients have the necessary care and support," said Saghbini. "Our work with Hackensack Meridian Health exemplifies how the use of SDOH data and experienced partners can help organizations accomplish their goals equitably and scalably. We're thrilled to bring our learnings and expertise to the HIMSS stage this year."

"Hackensack Meridian Health is dedicated to helping our patients experience their best health," said Nicole Harris-Hollingsworth, EdD, MCHES, Vice President, Social Determinants of Health for Hackensack Meridian Health. "By utilizing Lumeris' technology in conjunction with our Community Health Workers, we are able to scale our patient outreach while continuing to provide a personal experience for our patients, driving positive outcomes."

