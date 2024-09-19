Lumeris Appoints Dr. David Carmouche as Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Transformation Officer

Former Walmart healthcare leader joins Lumeris to scale value-based care solutions and improve patient outcomes.

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumeris , a value-based care transformation leader, today announced the appointment of David Carmouche, MD, as executive vice president and chief clinical transformation officer.

David Carmouche, MD, executive vice president and chief clinical transformation officer, Lumeris Carmouche is responsible for accelerating physician and patient adoption of Lumeris’ clinical solutions across its network of provider partners.

Carmouche will be responsible for accelerating physician and patient adoption of Lumeris' clinical solutions across its network of provider partners, which is comprised of more than 11,000 physicians. As a clinical leader of a physician group, a large payer, one of the country's largest health systems, and the world's largest retailer, Carmouche's experience will be invaluable deploying healthcare's most advanced technology-powered clinical model, which has touched more than three million patients and is resulting in the top 4% of quality performance with 34% lower cost. The Lumeris model is designed to optimize patient outcomes while lightening the workload and improving the satisfaction of physicians.

"When I evaluated value-based care organizations across the country, it was clear that Lumeris represents the best opportunity to deliver a truly scalable, technology-enabled solution that can reach every American, no matter where they are in their healthcare journey, and lead them to a healthier life," said Carmouche. "The adoption of value-based care is hard, but there is no better solution that aligns the needs of patients, providers, and purchasers of health care services. I am excited to join Lumeris and contribute to its critical mission to fulfill the promise of value-based care nationally."

"We are experiencing tremendous growth, more than 50% year over year with 2024 revenues reaching $3 billion," said Mike Long, chairman and CEO, Lumeris. "David is truly a remarkable healthcare leader, clinician and person, with a tenacious resolve to improve patient outcomes. He passionately believes in engaging patients where they are and freeing up physicians to focus on their areas of expertise. Having David on the team accelerates our journey to improving our country's healthcare system."

Prior to joining Lumeris, Carmouche served as senior vice president of healthcare delivery at Walmart, where he led the development of Walmart Health centers and Walmart Health Virtual Care. He also established partnerships focused on value-based care and spearheaded efforts to address social determinants of health, with the goal of promoting equitable healthcare access. Carmouche also held leadership roles at Ochsner Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, where he was instrumental in launching the company's first value-based care contracts. Earlier in his career, he designed and led a multidisciplinary internal medicine and preventive cardiology practice.

Lumeris has pioneered value-based care transformation, bringing technology driven capabilities to deliver a system of care every doctor wants for their family. As a trusted partner, Lumeris collaborates with top-tier health systems and physician practices nationwide, sharing risk and operational responsibilities to implement the most effective value-based models tailored to each population. Empowering physicians with innovative solutions infused with its AI-powered technology stack, its provider partners achieve superior quality metrics, an enhanced patient experience and much greater physician satisfaction, while significantly reducing total cost of care across Medicare Advantage, Traditional Medicare, Medicaid, and Commercial populations.

Managing over $13 billion in medical spend across 12 markets, Lumeris maintains the industry's highest quality standards. Lumeris' owned and operated Medicare Advantage plan, Essence Healthcare, has maintained a 4.5-star or better rating from CMS for more than ten years and 5-star rating for the last three years, ranking it in the top 1-2 percent of all MAPD plans. To learn more about Lumeris and its technology and value-based care enablement solutions, please visit Lumeris.com.

