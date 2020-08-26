Lumiata CEO Co-Leads the Plan for Small Businesses as Part of the Silicon Valley Recovery Roundtable

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Silicon Valley Recovery Roundtable (SVRR) released the final report, "Building a Better Normal." The report outlines a series of recommendations designed to aid Silicon Valley's recovery from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. As Focus Area Co-Chair, Lumiata CEO, Dilawar Syed helped lead a group of business leaders tasked with developing recommendations for small businesses and startups who have borne the brunt of the economic hardship due to the pandemic. "I am most proud that we centered our work around small business and early-stage startups," said Syed. "The aspirations and concerns of founders building the next generation of products must inform policy if we want to preserve Silicon Valley's entrepreneurial core and global leadership in innovation."

San José Mayor Sam Liccardo convened the SVRR to define the most pressing challenges facing the community and identify a set of practical and ambitious solutions. The final 72-page report concentrates on four areas and includes over 25 policy recommendations and practical strategies to help Silicon Valley get families back to work, provide support for small businesses, and ensure the most vulnerable residents are able to fully participate in our recovery.

"It's important to me that diverse communities across Silicon Valley are not left behind in this economic recovery effort," said Jorge Zendejas, a software developer at Lumiata. "I was proud to see our CEO lead the effort that placed so much emphasis on equity."

The final report can be found at https://siliconvalleystrong.org/roundtable/ .

