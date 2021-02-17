Lumiata Extends Data Preparation for Healthcare Customers on AWS and Azure in Partnership with Ascend.io

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumiata has announced a new partnership with Ascend.io in order to provide customers with access to its proprietary data preparation process. This relationship will ensure that all Lumiata customers, regardless of their cloud environment, can work seamlessly with the company in their own virtual private cloud environment (VPC).

Lumiata's proprietary data preparation process is a data management solution for healthcare companies that need their healthcare data machine learning ready and solves the "garbage-in, garbage-out" cycle.

Lumiata works with healthcare companies to provide AI predictions for financial and clinical risk management. The Ascend Unified Data Engineering Platform offers the solution to quickly and simply build the underlying data pipelines required—all with 95% less code and automated maintenance of the pipelines. The partnership enhances Lumiata's offering to healthcare companies with a cloud-agnostic solution for data preparation and access to the Lumiata Data Management pipeline, including data normalization, enrichment, and tagging with Lumiata's proprietary disease codes, to generate Person360 records. The Lumiata data preparation process prepares customers' data so it is machine-learning ready.

"Lumiata has been looking for an opportunity to efficiently and effectively support customers on AWS and Azure," said Miguel Alvarado, Lumiata CTO. "Ascend.io is the right partner to agnostically deliver our Data Management pipeline to healthcare customers that need to maintain their data in a VPC."

"AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics have quickly become vital technologies across industries, and healthcare is no exception," said Sean Knapp, CEO and founder of Ascend.io. "Designed from the ground up to run natively on AWS, Azure, or GCP, the Ascend platform easily fits into any data ecosystem, providing a unified fabric for companies to run their businesses in any environment. We are thrilled to bring the power of the Ascend platform to Lumiata and support the company on its mission to democratize AI in healthcare—across any cloud environment."

About Lumiata

Lumiata is transforming the healthcare enterprise through the application of AI. Bringing predictive power within reach of data science teams and business users, the company is driving predictability and precision at scale—empowering providers and payers to reduce risk, manage costs, and move out of reliance on flat data into a future of insights.

Lumiata machine learning tools and pre-trained models comprise a scalable platform purpose-built for healthcare. Its products are built from more than 120 million patient records, in-depth clinical knowledge, and its proprietary clinical IP. Lumiata enables healthcare organizations to explore use cases such as underwriting and care management and is proud to be backed by Khosla Ventures, Blue Venture Fund, Defy.vc, and AllegisNL Capital.

Team Lumiata is distributed across Silicon Valley, Dallas, and Guadalajara, Mexico.

About Ascend.io

Ascend.io , the data engineering company, provides the cloud-native platform for autonomous data pipelines that frees data teams to spend more time innovating. Data pipelines are the backbone of modern data systems. However, data engineers are overburdened with building and maintaining brittle pipelines, which creates a backlog that prevents data scientists and data analysts from accessing critical data. The Ascend Unified Data Engineering Platform removes these bottlenecks and enables teams to create self-service data pipelines that dynamically adapt to changes in data, code, and environment. In a radical departure from data orchestration solutions that require excessive coding, Ascend's flex-code approach democratizes data engineering with 10x faster build velocity, automated maintenance, and 95% less code. DataAware™ intelligence understands and tracks every piece of data, enabling data pipelines to run at optimal efficiency with integrated lineage tracking, auditability, and governance. The platform is available fully hosted, as well as for private cloud deployments on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud Platform. Ascend.io accelerates the journey from prototype to production and helps leading organizations achieve faster time to value.

