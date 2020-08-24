Lumiata Partners with FGC Health for AI-Based Predictive Models to Identify High-Risk Individuals

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumiata announced FGC Health , based out of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, has signed a contract to use Lumiata's artificial intelligence predictive models to identify high-risk patients. This partnership will give FGC Health the ability to provide its customers with proactive interventions, which will establish the basis for new and innovative care models and programs.

FGC Health

FGC Health is developing proprietary Engagement Science programs to target patients using behavioral triggers, medical data, and demographic and social determinants of health. The Engagement Science will use Lumiata's predictive models to increase FGC Health's efficiency and impact and to reach its patients with the right message in the right moment.

"FGC Health is committed to supporting the needs of our customers and pharmacists. Partnering with Lumiata enables us to begin the development of proprietary patient and provider engagement programs, using FGC's pharmacy, medical, demographic and social data and platforms. The first priority for this new platform is ensuring that we drive utilization across our portfolio of clinical services targeting high-risk patients," said Dalbir Bains, FGC Health's chairman, president and CEO. "As we build out our network digitally and with storefronts, Lumiata's platform will scale with us. We can meet the needs of our customers and their patients."

Lumiata is working with FGC Health to identify high-risk patients by using its AI underwriting model. The Lumiata AI platform and pre-trained models provide FGC with insights, proactively identifying members at risk for specific diseases, both chronic and acute, and allowing for early intervention. "Lumiata's mission is to democratize AI for healthcare. Our work with FGC Health brings that to life. Lumiata's predictive analytics and FGC's commitment to improving care are a perfect combination that will lead to better patient outcomes," said Dilawar Syed, CEO of Lumiata.

About FGC Health

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, FGC Health's mission is to become a leading consumer health services platform through our retail locations, at our consumer's homes, and through 24/7 digital care.

About Lumiata

At Lumiata, we deliver solutions to meet private and public healthcare needs for today and tomorrow. Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, Lumiata is an Artificial Intelligence company that helps the healthcare industry to manage costs and risks. Our predictive power is generated from more than 100 million patient records, in-depth clinical knowledge, and IP using Lumiata proprietary disease codes. We have over 100 pre-trained, machine-learned models that address a breadth of use cases. Lumiata's AI Studio is a productivity tool for data scientists to quickly create and deploy machine learning models. We help payers and providers, wherever they are in their AI journey, to address their most critical business needs. The company is backed by BlueCross BlueShield Venture Partners, Khosla Ventures and Intel Capital.

Contact:

Jessica McCarthy

VP of Marketing

(415) 350-7118

[email protected]

SOURCE Lumiata