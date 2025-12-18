Lumicell Announces Collaboration with Learn Look Locate to Empower Breast Cancer Patients through Lumpectomy Education

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumicell, Inc., a leader in developing innovative fluorescence-guided imaging technologies for cancer detection, today announced a new collaboration with Learn Look Locate, a global breast cancer education platform dedicated to empowering patients with clear, accessible information throughout their diagnosis and treatment journey.

Lumicell and Learn Look Locate Launch New Educational Resource for Lumpectomy Surgery

Through this agreement, Lumicell and Learn Look Locate will work together to enhance awareness of advanced technologies used during breast-conserving surgery. This includes creating educational content that helps patients better understand surgical options, emerging innovations, and how technologies like LumiSystem™ may support surgeons in identifying residual cancer during lumpectomy procedures.

"Our mission has always been to improve the way breast cancer surgery is performed with groundbreaking tools that enable greater precision and confidence in the operating room," said Jorge Ferrer, Chief Scientific Officer at Lumicell. "Collaborating with Learn Look Locate allows us to extend that mission directly to the patient community, providing education that empowers individuals to have informed conversations with their care teams."

One of the key educational resources developed is an expert interview with Dr. Barry Rosen, MD, Breast Surgical Oncologist. "The collaboration between Lumicell and Learn Look Locate brings together two essential forces: patient education and breast surgery innovation," shared Dr. Rosen. "It's a privilege to help bridge that gap so patients can better understand the options and advancements shaping their breast cancer treatment."

In the upcoming months, the collaboration will include:

Co-created patient-friendly educational materials about lumpectomy and intraoperative imaging





Social media and digital campaigns highlighting advancements in breast cancer surgery





Physician insights and clinical perspectives to support community learning

This joint effort underscores the shared commitment of Lumicell and Learn Look Locate to improve patient education, support breast cancer awareness, and highlight technological advancements shaping the future of breast-conserving surgery. Learn Look Locate founder Cynthia Jordan shared her enthusiasm for the collaboration: "Patients want clarity, compassion, and credible information. Lumicell's technology represents an important advancement in breast cancer surgery, and we're proud to help ensure patients understand what's possible in their treatment journey."

About Lumicell, Inc.

Lumicell is a privately held life sciences company revolutionizing the intraoperative detection of cancer with its real-time fluorescence imaging technology. Lumicell's proprietary technology is FDA-approved for use in the treatment of breast cancer and is also being explored for further development across a wide variety of solid tumor indications. For more information, please visit www.Lumicell.com and www.Lumisystem.com. Follow the company on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

About Learn Look Locate

Learn Look Locate is a global breast cancer education platform designed to guide, inform, and empower patients throughout their breast cancer journey. With a community of patients, physicians, and advocacy partners worldwide, Learn Look Locate provides accessible information that helps individuals navigate diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship. For more information, please visit https://learnlooklocate.com/.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Indications for Use

LUMISIGHT, an optical imaging agent, and Lumicell DVS, a fluorescence imaging device, are indicated for fluorescence imaging in adults with breast cancer as an adjunct for the intraoperative detection of cancerous tissue within the resection cavity following removal of the primary specimen during lumpectomy surgery.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

What is LUMISIGHT (pegulicianine) and Lumicell DVS?

LUMISIGHT (pegulicianine) is an optical imaging agent and Lumicell DVS is a fluorescence imaging device. LUMISIGHT and Lumicell DVS, in combination, are used in adults with breast cancer to help detect any remaining cancerous tissue at the surgical site following removal of the primary specimen during a lumpectomy procedure.

What is the most important information to know about LUMISIGHT?

Hypersensitivity Reactions: LUMISIGHT may cause serious hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis. Anaphylaxis has occurred in 4/726 (0.6%) of patients in clinical studies. Tell your doctor if you have any history of hypersensitivity reactions to pegulicianine or to contrast media or products containing polyethylene glycol (PEG). Your healthcare provider should have emergency resuscitation drugs, equipment, and trained personnel available during the use of LUMISIGHT. Healthcare providers should monitor all patients for hypersensitivity reactions and if one is suspected, immediately discontinue the injection and initiate appropriate therapy.





The most common side effects (≥1%) include hypersensitivity and an abnormal color in urine.

What additional important information should I know about LUMISIGHT and Lumicell DVS?

Adjunctive Use: Lumicell DVS is for use as part of the lumpectomy procedure and is not a replacement for the standard of care lumpectomy procedure and pathology.





Lumicell DVS is for use as part of the lumpectomy procedure and is not a replacement for the standard of care lumpectomy procedure and pathology. Risk of Misdiagnosis: The absence of a signal in surgery does not rule out cancer. Additionally, a positive signal may be seen in noncancerous tissue.





The absence of a signal in surgery does not rule out cancer. Additionally, a positive signal may be seen in noncancerous tissue. Interference from Dyes Used for Sentinel Lymph Node Mapping: Your healthcare provider should avoid use of dyes before imaging the lumpectomy cavity in patients who have received LUMISIGHT.





Your healthcare provider should avoid use of dyes before imaging the lumpectomy cavity in patients who have received LUMISIGHT. Other Risks: Using the Lumicell DVS handheld probe may cause tissue damage or infection.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit MedWatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088. Please see the LUMISIGHT Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning, and Lumicell DVS Instructions for Use. For complete product information http://www.lumisystem.com/.

