LUMICKS Announces 100th Customer Placement of its C-Trap® Product

Olivier Heyning , CEO and co-Founder of LUMICKS, said, "We greatly appreciate our collaboration with the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology, one of the world's top research institutions, an institute that has been awarded Nobel Prizes 12 times and home of the elucidation of DNA structure by Watson and Crick. We are delighted to celebrate the installation of our C-Trap technology to help MRC's scientists continue their important work in pushing the boundaries of what we know today. Our instruments help MRC scientists to better understand and measure the forces and interactions in molecular biology, which has the potential to lead to meaningful improvements in healthcare. As we celebrate the 100 th installation of our equipment, we are already working steadily to accelerate global sales and installations of our equipment throughout this year. "

Dr. David Barford, Co-Head of the Division of Structural Studies at MRC LMB said, "As one of the birthplaces of modern molecular biology, we are dedicated to understanding important biological processes at the molecular level to tackle major problems in human health and disease. To achieve this goal, we collaborate with leading innovators of tools that enable us to produce ground-breaking transformative discoveries to better understand the natural world. We welcome LUMICKS' C-Trap technology into our laboratory and we look forward to utilizing it in a wide range of research programs."

The new C-Trap is the first installed at MRC LMB, although researchers at MRC sites are familiar with the benefits of LUMICKS' technology from other collaborations. The technological advances embodied in LUMICKS' C-Trap technology have been lauded by researchers worldwide for their transformational role in advancing scientific discoveries. With the C-Trap, scientists are able to directly visualize and observe the molecular mechanism of action. This visualization provides direct proof on how these molecular interactions work, leading to faster understanding in critical molecular processes and possible cures involved in diseases.

About LUMICKS

LUMICKS is a leading life science tools company that develops equipment for Dynamic Single-Molecule and Cell Avidity analysis, two rapidly emerging areas in biology research and immuno-oncology. LUMICKS' tools allow researchers to build the crucial and as yet unfinished bridge between structure and function at both a molecular and a cellular level. This is achieved by applying and measuring forces around biological interactions, enabling the detailed real-time analysis of underlying biological mechanisms. LUMICKS' C-Trap® Optical Tweezers – Fluorescence & Label-free Microscopy, allows scientists to analyze complex biological processes in real-time. Similarly, the z-Movi® Cell Avidity Analyzer enables the measurement and selection of immune cells based on their real-time interactions with target cells.

