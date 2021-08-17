LUMICKS Appoints Paul Wheeler to Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer to Drive New Business Growth

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LUMICKS, a leading next generation life science tools company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Paul Wheeler to its leadership team, effective July 1, 2021. In the newly-created position of Chief Commercial Officer, Dr. Wheeler will lead LUMICKS aggressive commercial growth strategy by building a stronger market presence, developing highly-effective sales teams, and focusing on enhanced customer success.

Dr. Wheeler brings 20 years of sales experience to LUMICKS, most recently with LUMINEX as Vice President of Flow Cytometry and General Manager EMEA. Prior to that role, he served as Head of Global Flow Cytometry Business & European MCBS Sales for Merck, Director for PRW Bioscience, and Vice President Life Science Sales & Marketing and Head of Global Life Sciences Sales for Singulex. He has also held esteemed positions with Gyros as Director of Sales, Oxford Immunotec as Associate Director, and Guava Technologies as Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing.

"We're thrilled to welcome Paul to our management team, considering his proven leadership and success in playing key roles for some of the most forward-thinking and innovative companies in the life sciences space," said LUMICKS CEO, Olivier Heyning. "He brings to the table vast knowledge in new business development, sales, marketing and more, and we look forward to where LUMICKS is heading with his expertise added to the company's executive leadership."

Dr. Wheeler also brings in-depth experience in managing marketing, RnD and operations teams, as well as expertise in mergers and acquisitions. He has impressive leadership experience and a track record for exceptional growth across all areas of the life sciences, including academia, pharma, industrials and diagnostics.

"I'm proud to be the newest member of the LUMICKS leadership team, and look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to elevate the company's position in the marketplace and further grow this successful brand," said Dr. Wheeler. "The work and industry reputation of LUMICKS is impressive, and I'm confident this new role will only further cement the company as the foremost leader in the industry."

Additional information about LUMICKS, including its leadership team, is available online at https://lumicks.com.

About LUMICKS

LUMICKS is a leading life science tools company that develops equipment for Dynamic Single-Molecule and Cell Avidity analysis, two rapidly emerging areas in biology research and immuno-oncology. Built upon innovative technologies, such as optical tweezers (Nobel Prize for Physics 2018) and STED super-resolution microscopy (Nobel Prize for Chemistry 2014), LUMICKS tools facilitate the understanding of life to the smallest detail.

LUMICKS tools allow researchers to build the crucial and as yet unfinished bridge between structure and function at both a molecular and a cellular level. This is achieved by applying and measuring forces around biological interactions, enabling the detailed real-time analysis of underlying biological mechanisms. LUMICKS' C-Trap® Optical Tweezers – Fluorescence & Label-free Microscopy, allows scientists to analyze complex biological processes in real-time. Similarly, the z-Movi® Cell Avidity Analyzer enables the measurement and selection of immune cells based on their real-time interactions with target cells. The company was founded in 2014 as an academic spin-off from the research group of Prof. Gijs Wuite, Prof. Erwin Peterman, and Prof. Iddo Heller at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam.

For further information, please contact

Kassandra Barbetsea, PR & Marketing, LUMICKS

+31 (0) 63 482 09 48

[email protected]

SOURCE LUMICKS