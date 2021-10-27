LUMICKS Further Strengthens Leadership Team, Appoints Joshua Young as Vice President of Investor Relations, Communications and Strategy

Young brings nearly 25 years of experience to LUMICKS, including more than a decade of experience in the life science tools industry where he was a member of the senior leadership teams at Millipore, Bruker and Merck KGaA. Most recently, Young served as Vice President of Investor Relations at Everbridge, a SaaS software leader in Critical Event Management (CEM) with a $5 billion market capitalization.

During his career, Young has advised management teams in the technology and life sciences industries on managing growth, communicating with investors, and creating value for stakeholders. He received his Master's in Business Administration from Boston College and Bachelor degrees in public relations and political science from Syracuse University.

"We are excited to have Joshua onboard and we expect to leverage his experience as we embark on our next chapter of growth at LUMICKS," said Olivier Heyning, CEO of LUMICKS. "His experience in helping innovative companies scale their operations and communicate their vision to both internal and external stakeholders will be valuable to us as we further execute our strategy."

About LUMICKS

LUMICKS is a leading life science tools company that develops equipment for Dynamic Single-Molecule and Cell Avidity analysis, two rapidly emerging areas in biology research and immuno-oncology. LUMICKS' tools allow researchers to build the crucial and as yet unfinished bridge between structure and function at both a molecular and a cellular level. This is achieved by applying and measuring forces around biological interactions, enabling the detailed real-time analysis of underlying biological mechanisms. LUMICKS' C-Trap® Optical Tweezers – Fluorescence & Label-free Microscopy, allows scientists to analyze complex biological processes in real-time. Similarly, the z-Movi® Cell Avidity Analyzer enables the measurement and selection of immune cells based on their real-time interactions with target cells.

