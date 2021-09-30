LUMICKS Strengthens Board of Directors With Two Key Appointments

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LUMICKS, a leading next generation life science tools company, today announced two key appointments to its Board of Directors that bring a combined 40 years of executive-level experience in human resources and finance. Melissa McLaughlin and Solange Glaize are the newest addition to LUMICKS Board, each offering invaluable insight that will help pave the way for future business growth. While McLaughlin was appointed on May 1, 2021, Glaize joined on September 1, 2021 and replaces Board retiree Erik Walldén.

McLaughlin is a force in the human resources discipline, helping to build successful biotech company Agios and leading its human resources efforts since January 2015. Prior to that, she managed HR strategy across 39 countries for Expedia, the world's largest online travel company. She has also served in executive-level HR roles with Johnson & Johnson and The Gillette Company, and currently advises Google Ventures' companies on HR strategy. McLaughlin will support the LUMICKS management team with advice on scaling the team, organizational design, culture evolution through a growth phase, and compensation and benefits philosophy and policies.

"I am thrilled to join the LUMICKS Board and offer my HR expertise to a company that is poised to deliver exceptional top-line growth and broad impact with its products," said McLaughlin. "LUMICKS is a clear leader in the life sciences industry, and I'm proud to serve in a capacity that will help grow the company with high-performing employees who will help further cement that position."

Glaize is a strategic finance leader who has built and developed business organizations, in multicultural, global environment, for both Fortune 500 and start-up companies. Glaize served as CFO of start-up Twist Bioscience Corporation. Prior to Twist, Glaize was vice president, corporate controller, and Chief Accounting Officer for Agilent Technologies, a leading life science tools provider. Glaize is Board Member and Audit Committee Chair of Olink (Nasdaq: OLK).

She will support the LUMICKS management and finance team with advice on accounting, reporting, finance and compliance, and the evolution of the company's policies, processes, and business controls through the company growth phase.

"I am honored to serve on LUMICKS distinguished Board, and I look forward to share my expertise in support of the scale-up of this impressive company," said Glaize. "It is an exciting time for the life sciences industry, and LUMICKS has the potential to further revolutionize the industry through its impressive innovation."

"Melissa and Solange bring a wealth of insight, expertise, and leadership to the LUMICKS Board, both with impressive track records of scaling companies and managing growth in their respective areas," said LUMICKS CEO Olivier Heyning. "They are already proving to be invaluable assets to our Board, and we look forward to their guidance as we enter an exciting growth phase and further shape our high-performing work culture. Furthermore, we are immensely grateful for the support Erik Walldén has provided us and his great contributions during our early growth phase."

Additional information about LUMICKS, including its management team, is available online at https://lumicks.com.

About LUMICKS

LUMICKS is a leading life science tools company that develops equipment for Dynamic Single-Molecule and Cell Avidity analysis, two rapidly emerging areas in biology research and immuno-oncology.

LUMICKS tools allow researchers to build the crucial and as yet unfinished bridge between structure and function at both a molecular and a cellular level. This is achieved by applying and measuring forces around biological interactions, enabling the detailed real-time analysis of underlying biological mechanisms. LUMICKS' C-Trap® Optical Tweezers – Fluorescence & Label-free Microscopy, allows scientists to analyze complex biological processes in real-time. Similarly, the z-Movi® Cell Avidity Analyzer enables the measurement and selection of immune cells based on their real-time interactions with target cells. For more information, visit the company's website at www.lumicks.com.

For more information contact:

Kassandra Barbetsea, PR & Marketing, LUMICKS

+31 (0) 63 482 09 48

[email protected]

SOURCE LUMICKS