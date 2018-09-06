LUMIFY™ Redness Reliever Eye Drops Honored By The National Association of Chain Drug Stores As Product Showcase Winner

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health company and wholly owned subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC), today announced that as a result of votes from the nation's largest retailers, LUMIFY™ brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution 0.025% redness reliever eye drops were named a Product Showcase winner in the healthcare and over-the-counter (OTC) category at the National Association of Chain Drug Stores' (NACDS) 2018 Total Store Expo. The NACDS Total Store Expo is the largest pharmacy industry trade show of the year in the United States.

"We're honored to be recognized by NACDS with the coveted Product Showcase award for LUMIFY, because it demonstrates that our retail customers and their customers see the value delivered by this new product," said Joe Gordon, U.S. president, Bausch + Lomb. "Within three months of launching, LUMIFY is already the number one doctor recommended brand of redness reliever eye drops and has already reached a market share of over 20% share of the redness reliever category.1 We remain committed to bringing new and unique products like LUMIFY to market that meet the evolving needs of consumers."

LUMIFY is the first and only over-the-counter eye drop developed with low-dose brimonidine tartrate 0.025% for the treatment of ocular redness. In clinical trials, LUMIFY demonstrated a strong safety and efficacy profile with low risk for rebound redness and 95% symptom improvement seen at one minute that lasts up to eight hours.

LUMIFY was one of 10 other products recognized by NACDS as Product Showcase winners in categories that included baby care, consumables, home healthcare, personal care and pharmacy products.

For more information on LUMIFY, visit www.lumifydrops.com.

For the full list of Total Store Expo Product Showcase winners, click here.

About NACDS



NACDS represents traditional drug stores, supermarkets and mass merchants with pharmacies. Chains operate over 40,000 pharmacies, and NACDS' nearly 100 chain member companies include regional chains, with a minimum of four stores, and national companies. Chains employ nearly three million individuals, including 152,000 pharmacists. They fill over three billion prescriptions yearly, and help patients use medicines correctly and safely, while offering innovative services that improve patient health and healthcare affordability. NACDS members also include more than 900 supplier partners and over 70 international members representing 20 countries.

About Bausch + Lomb



Bausch + Lomb, a Bausch Health Companies Inc. company, is a leading global eye health organization that is solely focused on helping people see better to live better. Its core businesses include over-the-counter products, dietary supplements, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, contact lenses, lens care products, ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Bausch + Lomb develops, manufactures and markets one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry, which is available in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.bausch.com.

About Bausch Health



Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

Forward-looking Statements



This news release may contain forward-looking statements which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch Health's most recent annual or quarterly report and detailed from time to time in Valeant's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

LUMIFY is a trademark of Bausch & Lomb Incorporated or its affiliates.



© 2018 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated.



LUM.0435.USA.18

1 Retail dollar share for the week ending Aug., 26, 2018, according to IRI.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Arthur Shannon Lainie Keller arthur.shannon@bauschhealth.com lainie.keller@bauschhealth.com (514) 856-3855 (908) 927-0617 (877) 281-6642 (toll free)

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Related Links

https://www.bauschhealth.com

