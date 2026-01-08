LumiMind To Showcase Groundbreaking Non-Invasive BCI Technology With Live Gameplay Demo at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LumiMind, a next-generation neurotechnology company pioneering non-invasive, real-time neural modulation, will showcase breakthrough brain–computer interface (BCI) technology at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, including a live, real-time gameplay demonstration developed by the INSIDE Institute for NeuroAI.

The live demonstration will mark the first public unveiling of LumiMind's BCI capabilities, revealing how real-time brain-signal decoding — previously confined to research labs — is now ready for everyday consumer applications.

At the center of LumiMind's CES presence will be LumiSleep, the company's first consumer product and the world's first sleep device capable of precisely guiding users toward the brain's Sleep Onset Pattern™ — a speciﬁc neural pattern associated with falling asleep identified by the LumiMind research team — in real time. LumiSleep is expected to launch in the first half of 2026.

Bringing Real-Time Brain Intelligence Into Everyday Life

Setting themselves apart from sleep trackers that infer sleep from movement or heart rate, LumiSleep uses millisecond-level EEG monitoring and personalized acoustic guidance to help the brain naturally transition into sleep — without medication, stimulation, or invasive procedures. The device continuously listens to the brain's real-time state and responds through a fully closed-loop system designed to support a smoother, more consistent sleep-onset experience.

"LumiSleep represents the future of sleep technology, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge neuroscience into everyday life," said Fang Zhao, CEO of LumiMind. "Our real-time EEG-based neural guidance is a leap forward, offering personalized, non-invasive support for sleep, focus, and emotional balance."

Live Demonstrations at CES 2026

At CES 2026, LumiMind will host:

Live demonstrations of LumiSleep at the LumiMind booth

The gameplay demonstration is intended as capability proof, showcasing the performance ceiling of non-invasive neural decoding — no run of the mill gaming display. It demonstrates how accurately and responsively LumiMind's technology can interpret and also modulate neural signals in real time, similar to the process of how LumiSleep guides users to their sleep-onset pattern.

"This demonstration shows what's possible when you truly understand the brain's signals in real time," Zhao added. "The same neural intelligence that enables advanced BCI research is what allows LumiSleep to support natural sleep — gently, intelligently, and safely."

A New Category of Consumer Neurotechnology

LumiMind's CES debut signals the arrival of a new category: real-time, at-home neural guidance. By combining world-class neuroscience, AI-driven neural decoding, and human-centered design, LumiMind aims to make brain health accessible, effortless, and scientific, pushing the category past futurist speculation or wellness hype.

