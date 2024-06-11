Lumin Finalizes Second Lumin Fitness Franchise Agreement with 8-Unit Deal

Multi-brand franchise group Louisiana Fit plans to open eight Lumin Fitness smart studios across Louisiana over the next four years

DALLAS, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart fitness company Lumin announced today the signing of an eight-unit development deal for Lumin Fitness, The World's Smartest Fitness Studio, with new franchise partner Louisiana Fit. This is the second multi-unit franchise agreement for the brand and outlines expansion plans for key Louisiana markets over the next four years including New Orleans, Lafayette and Baton Rouge.

The Louisiana Fit team brings extensive business acumen and franchising expertise, including deep fitness experience, to the Lumin network. The investment group, led by Kevin Moody, who has long-standing business ties in Louisiana, has operated hundreds of franchise locations across the United States with renowned brands including Planet Fitness, Popeyes and Pizza Hut.

"When we were introduced to Lumin Fitness, we knew it was a fit," said Moody. "The distinctive business model and technology, combined with the team's expertise and scalability potential, were precisely what we were seeking for our next investment. We can't wait to introduce this innovative concept to the people of Louisiana."

Lumin's proprietary operating system, Lumin OS, is uniquely designed to elevate the fitness experience through the latest advances in artificial intelligence, spatial augmented reality, gamification, motion tracking and personalized audio. The brand's smart studio concept, powered by the Lumin OS, is revolutionizing the boutique fitness industry with an AI-infused, gamified and hyper-personalized workout experience in a group fitness setting. In September 2023, the brand opened its first Lumin Fitness studio in Irving-Las Colinas, Texas , featuring wall-to-wall LED screens that immerse members in a highly interactive fitness environment that makes workout sessions more efficient and engaging.

With a team of fitness, franchising and gaming industry veterans at the helm, the Lumin Fitness concept was created not only to change the game for fitness consumers, but also to introduce an entirely unique new franchise opportunity with minimal staffing, improved automation and operational efficiencies. Lumin is actively seeking more prospective owners and views this partnership with Louisiana Fit as a direct reflection of how the brand wants to continue growing.

"Kevin Moody and Louisiana Fit are a wonderful addition to our network with their deep business ties in Louisiana and vast fitness experience," said Craig Sherwood, Chief Development Officer at Lumin. "Our goal is to create a group of strong multi-unit operators who are as invested in our success as we are in theirs."

For additional information on franchising opportunities with Lumin Fitness, visit https://lumin.fitness/franchising .

About Lumin™

Lumin creates the most intelligent, interactive and individualized fitness experiences in the world. Founded in 2019 and developed by fitness, franchising and gaming industry veterans, Lumin's proprietary fitness operating system – Lumin OS – brings together the latest advances in artificial intelligence, spatial augmented reality, gamification, motion tracking and personalized audio to deliver cutting-edge technology-powered fitness programming. Available for franchising, signature Lumin Fitness full-service smart studios combine the best of personal training with group fitness in a sensory-driven environment that changes daily and evolves over time. For more information on Lumin and franchising and partnership opportunities around the world, visit https://lumin.fitness .

