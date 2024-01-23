Lumin Fitness Finalizes First Franchise Agreement with Major 13-Unit Deal

Multi-brand franchise group Verge Fit Holdings plans to open 13 Lumin Fitness locations across Texas over the next three years

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumin Fitness , The World's Smartest Fitness Studio, announced today the signing of a 13-unit development deal with its first franchise partner, Verge Fit Holdings ("Verge"). This inaugural franchise agreement closely follows the brand's launch in late 2023 and outlines expansion plans for key Texas markets over the next three years including Austin, Houston and Dallas.

The Houston-based Verge team brings extensive business acumen and franchising expertise to the Lumin network. The investment group, founded by Raheel Suria, Syed Shah, Jawad Rawra, Malik Kheraj and Ali Lakhany, currently operates nearly 200 franchise locations across the United States with renowned brands including Marriott and Hilton Hotels and T-Mobile.

"We were actively exploring opportunities to diversify our portfolio, seeking a concept that not only aligned with our investment criteria but also presented a substantial growth opportunity. When we were introduced to Lumin Fitness, it immediately resonated with us. The uniqueness of the business model and technology, the experience of the team and the potential for scalability were exactly what we were looking for," said Raheel Suria, Partner at Verge. "This initial venture into Lumin Fitness is just the beginning. Our aspirations go far beyond just a handful of units; we have every intention of expanding our footprint to own and operate over 100 units."

Lumin Fitness is revolutionizing the boutique fitness industry with an AI-infused fitness concept that utilizes the latest advances in technology to deliver a gamified and hyper-personalized workout experience in a group fitness setting. In September 2023, the brand opened its first studio in Irving-Las Colinas, Texas, featuring wall-to-wall LED screens that immerse members in a highly interactive fitness environment that blends artificial intelligence, digital displays, motion tracking and object detection to make workout sessions more efficient and engaging.

With a team of fitness, franchising and gaming industry veterans at the helm, the Lumin Fitness concept was created not only to change the game for fitness consumers, but also to introduce an entirely unique new franchise opportunity with minimal staffing, improved automation and operational efficiencies. Lumin is actively seeking more prospective owners and views this partnership with Verge as a direct reflection of how the brand wants to continue growing.

"Verge isn't just our first franchise partner; they are a testament to our commitment to cultivating a network that values quality over quantity," said Craig Sherwood, Chief Development Officer at Lumin Fitness. "Our goal is to create an exclusive club of strong multi-unit operators who are as invested in our success as we are in theirs."

Those interested in growth opportunities with Lumin Fitness can learn more during a live webinar scheduled for Tuesday, January 30, at 7 p.m. CT. The webinar, which will be led by members of the brand's development team, will provide an overview of the brand's franchise model and a studio tour as well as the qualifications and steps required to become a franchisee. Webinar registration is now open HERE.

For additional information on franchising opportunities with Lumin Fitness, visit https://lumin.fitness/franchising .

About Lumin Fitness™

Lumin Fitness is The World's Smartest Fitness Studio. Founded in 2019 and developed by fitness, franchising and gaming industry veterans, the brand's proprietary fitness ecosystem utilizes the latest advances in artificial intelligence, digital display, motion tracking and object detection to create the most intelligent, interactive and individualized boutique fitness experience in the world. Lumin Fitness combines the best of personal training with group fitness in a sensory-driven environment that changes daily and evolves over time. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Lumin Fitness is now offering franchising and licensing opportunities across the nation and around the world. For more information, visit https://lumin.fitness/franchising .

