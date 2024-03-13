Lumina AI Announces the Addition of Ed Ingle to Its Board of Directors

TAMPA, Fla., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina AI, a leading innovator in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning, is proud to announce the addition of Ed Ingle to its Board of Directors. This appointment marks a significant milestone for Lumina AI, as the company continues to drive advancements in AI with its groundbreaking CPU-based solutions for model training.

With a distinguished career spanning over three decades, Ed Ingle brings unparalleled experience in public affairs, public policy, and strategic management to Lumina AI. Ed's tenure includes senior roles at Microsoft, the White House, and WPP, where he has demonstrated exceptional leadership and has served as a champion for transparency, accountability, and ethical standards in corporate governance and public affairs.

Ed is currently President of New Lantern Partners, a public affairs firm based in McLean, VA, which provides consulting services to transformational startup and early-stage companies in technology, healthcare, and sustainability.

During his 16 years at Microsoft, Ed played a pivotal role in managing the company's government affairs, significantly contributing to Microsoft's reputation for transparency and accountability in government advocacy. His expertise in public policy, communication, corporate social responsibility, and business development, coupled with his deep understanding of AI and ML technologies, make him an invaluable asset to Lumina AI.

Ed is a recognized thought leader in public affairs having authored the "Government Relations" chapter for the best-selling textbook, Reputation Management, now in its fourth edition. For seven years, Ed also taught a public affairs and ethics course for New York University's graduate program in corporate communication, regarded as one of the top programs in the country. These achievements, along with his active participation in nonprofit organizations such as Operation Hope, highlight his commitment to education, good governance, and community service.

"Lumina AI is at the forefront of advancing AI and machine learning technologies, and I am thrilled to be joining their board," said Ed Ingle. "I look forward to contributing to the company's mission of delivering AI technology that is both ground-breaking and socially responsible. I am especially excited about Lumina's RCL technology and its ability to reduce the adverse environmental impact of widespread global adoption of AI."

"We are honored to welcome Ed Ingle to our Board of Directors," said Allan Martin, CEO for Lumina AI. "His extensive experience and commitment to innovation and ethical leadership will be invaluable as we continue to develop our LuminaRCL™ technology and redefine what's possible with regard to efficiency and accuracy in AI and machine learning."

With the addition of Ed Ingle to its Board of Directors, Lumina AI reaffirms its commitment to leading the way in AI innovation, ethical technology development, and environmental responsibility. The company looks forward to leveraging his insights and leadership to further its mission of delivering superior, cost-effective AI solutions that drive progress and prosperity.

About Lumina AI:

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Lumina AI is a software firm specializing in artificial intelligence and machine learning. The company is dedicated to advancing AI and ML technologies with its innovative LuminaRCL™, which offers faster training, superior results, and lower costs and environmental impact by utilizing CPU-based solutions for model training. Lumina AI is committed to pushing the boundaries of AI to solve complex problems and create a positive impact on society.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected].

SOURCE Lumina