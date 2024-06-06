Lumina AI Joins Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, Accelerating AI Innovation

TAMPA, Fla., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina AI, a pioneering company in artificial intelligence and machine learning, has been accepted into Microsoft's prestigious Startups Founders Hub. This is an exclusive program designed to empower high-potential startups with the resources and mentorship necessary to scale their innovations.

"Joining the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub is a huge milestone for Lumina AI," said Allan Martin, CEO of Lumina AI. "This partnership gives us access to Microsoft's vast ecosystem and technological expertise. It will enable us to develop our RCL algorithm further, bring innovative AI solutions to a broader market, and continue to push the boundaries of what AI can do."

The Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub will also provide Lumina AI with access to Microsoft's partner network, facilitate collaboration with other innovative companies, and open doors to new business opportunities.

Ed Ingle, a member of Lumina AI's board and former Microsoft executive, added, "This is a great example of 2 + 2 = 5. Given Microsoft's best-in-class innovation and startup ecosystem coupled with Lumina's trailblazing energy-efficient and carbon-saving AI algorithm, I'm very bullish on the potential for significant societal impact from this partnership."

The strategic partnership of Microsoft and Lumina AI will accelerate Lumina AI's mission to advance AI with its Random Contrast Learning (RCL) algorithm and deliver cutting-edge solutions to real-world problems. For more information about Lumina AI and its RCL algorithm, please visit www.lumina247.com.

About Lumina AI

Headquartered in Tampa, FL, Lumina AI is a pioneering artificial intelligence company dedicated to developing innovative AI solutions. Our mission is to advance AI and machine learning through our proprietary Random Contrast Learning (RCL) algorithm and PrismRCL, a robust Windows-based application optimized for CPU performance. Lumina AI is committed to providing cutting-edge, sustainable AI solutions that drive business transformation and efficiency.

