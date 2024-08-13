Lumina AI Strengthens Board of Directors with Addition of AI and Computing Visionary Trish Damkroger

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina AI, a leader in pioneering artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, proudly announces the appointment of Trish Damkroger to its Board of Directors. Trish, a renowned expert in high-performance computing and AI, will bring her extensive experience and visionary leadership to Lumina AI, further enhancing the company's innovative edge in the AI sector.

Currently serving as Senior Vice President and GM for HPC and AI at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Damkroger has been instrumental in shaping the company's AI strategy and product innovation. Before joining HPE, Trish held a prominent role at Intel, where she led the company's High Performance Computing business. Her deep understanding of leading-edge technologies and her proven track record in driving technological advancements make her an invaluable addition to Lumina AI's leadership.

"We are honored to welcome Trish Damkroger to our board," said Allan Martin, CEO of Lumina AI. "Trish's expertise in AI and High-Performance Computing, coupled with her strategic vision, make her an extraordinary addition to our company. Trish's leadership and insights will undoubtedly help us advance our mission and propel Lumina to success at scale."

Damkroger's career is marked by her leadership in driving cutting-edge High-Performance Computing and AI solutions. At HPE, she has overseen the creation and deployment of AI products to worldwide customers. Her previous role at Intel saw her spearheading significant advancements in High Performance Computing, further solidifying her reputation as a leader in the field. Her passion for innovation is matched by her commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion within the tech community, mentoring future leaders, and advocating for equitable opportunities in STEM.

"I am thrilled to join the Lumina AI Board," said Trish Damkroger. "I am very excited about the Lumina AI technology that is a novel approach to machine learning requiring less energy than current methods."

She holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from California Polytechnic State University and a master's degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University. Her extensive background in AI and High-Performance Computing positions her uniquely to guide Lumina AI as it continues to develop groundbreaking AI technologies and solutions.

About Lumina AI:

Based in Tampa, FL, Lumina AI is an artificial intelligence company specializing in advancing AI and machine learning with its proprietary, CPU-based Random Contrast Learning (RCL) algorithm. Lumina AI delivers cutting-edge, sustainable AI solutions to tackle real-world problems.

