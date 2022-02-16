Lumina Announces Creation of Breakthrough Machine Learning Technology, Random Contrast Learning (RCL)

"RCL appears to represent an important breakthrough in the science of machine learning," said Lumina's Chairman and CEO, Allan Martin. "It is important for several reasons. It reduces the cost of training large language models near two orders of magnitude. Its accuracy is superior to deep learning models. Its inference speed is an order of magnitude faster, and its resulting models are two to three orders of magnitude smaller. All this makes machine learning better, cheaper, and more accessible."

Lumina's Chief Data Scientist, Dr. Morten Middelfart, added, "RCL runs on CPU hardware, which is more readily available and has advantages over GPU, including cost. In addition to the attributes Allan noted, RCL scales linearly without regard to size. This is in stark contrast to deep learning, where entropy massively increases as models become larger. I am excited to share our work with the world. This is the most exciting development in machine learning I have seen or been involved with in my thirty years in the field. I am very proud of our team and the work we have done to achieve this breakthrough."

About Lumina

Lumina is a specialty artificial intelligence company based in Tampa, Florida. We serve government, commercial, and institutional customers in their efforts to harness and understand data without regard to source or structure, through our SaaS platform, Radiance, and reporting service, R3. Lumina IP has developed the machine learning form, Random Contrast Learning (RCL), and is developing the language model, Lumina M5. For more information about Lumina, contact: [email protected].

SOURCE Lumina Analytics