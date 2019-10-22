Lumina Announces Robert Spring will Join Board of Managers as Vice Chair

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina, a predictive analytics company whose AI-driven Radiance platform helps keep people and places safe and secure through active and early detection of potential risk-related behaviors, announced today that Robert E. Spring will join as Vice Chairman of the Board of Managers effective immediately.

"Rob has been a critical contributor as part of our advisory board, and we welcome him to his new role," said Lumina CEO and Co-Founder, Allan Martin. "Rob's experience in the areas of national security and defense, as well as corporate risk management will add significantly to our long-term growth strategy."

Spring is a managing director at Gracie Square Capital, LLC, an investment and consulting firm, and has a long history of involvement with the National Defense University, including its Center for the Study of Weapons of Mass Destruction. He is a member of the Advisory Board of RAND Corporation's Center for Global Risk and Security and the Board of the Jamestown Foundation. He has worked with the Defense Science Board on issues involving the defense industrial base. Additionally, Spring has been involved in efforts related to veteran suicide prevention and post-traumatic stress disorder.

"Lumina's Radiance platform brings unparalleled sophistication in helping organizations identify significant threats," said Spring. "I look forward to serving as Vice Chairman, introducing this powerful technology to corporate and governmental institutions, and helping Lumina fulfill its critical protection mission."

Today's announcement follows recent news of two capital raises by Lumina totaling nearly $6.5 million, expansion of staff in its Tampa offices and continued investment in sales and marketing efforts to key industry verticals including education, government, finance and transportation industries.

"Rob has a keen understanding of national security and risk issues," said Chairman of the Board Andrew Krusen. "His insights will continue to inform our go-to-market strategy, and we look forward to working with him in this new capacity."

In addition to Krusen, the Lumina Board of Managers includes former Florida Attorney General and Secretary of State Jim Smith; Jeb Bush, Jr, Managing Partner at Jeb Bush & Associates; Kathleen Shanahan, co-CEO Turtle & Hughes and former Chief of Staff to Vice President-elect Dick Cheney and Florida Governor Jeb Bush. Co-Founders Allan Martin and Morten Middelfart also serve on the board. Governor Jeb Bush, former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff and Charles Allen, former Assistant Director of Central Intelligence for Collection serve on the Lumina Advisory Board.

Lumina is a predictive analytics company founded on the idea that technology is a force for good. The company's optimized artificial intelligence capabilities help keep people and places safe and secure through active and early detection of high-risk behavior. Lumina's Radiance platform uses proprietary, deep web listening algorithms to uncover risk, provide timely, actionable information, and help prevent catastrophic loss. Lumina is committed to protecting what matters most, and its Radiance platform is designed to help solve the world's most challenging problems.

