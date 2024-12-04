Lumina Announces Strategic Partnership for Video

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina, the leading supplier of Visual Job Postings to the recruitment industry, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Indeed.

Branded Video Content on the Rise

According to surveys conducted by Lumina, 70% of jobseekers indicate a preference for video. Driven by a desire to make employer branding content more successful on social media, the Lumina team has engineered technology that allows them to generate 100,000 videos per day without any effort from the customer. Although Lumina users have historically posted the videos on social media or embedded them into their career site, an increasing number of TA teams are incorporating the short, branded videos into their paid advertising campaigns. A 2023 case study, led by a third-party agency, witnessed a 28% increase in CTR when Lumina videos were used.

Expanding Platform Capabilities with Employer Brand Ads

This collaboration gives Lumina users the ability to easily promote their Lumina-generated videos through Indeed and Glassdoor's Employer Brand Ads which typically drive jobseekers to their company profiles.

"The competitive landscape to attract top talent has shifted and it is imperative for companies to have a data driven recruitment marketing strategy that highlights why job seekers should consider them for their next role. Indeed and Glassdoor are able to target job seekers using first-party tracking to deliver highly customizable advertisements that showcase our client's brand strengths.

While Indeed and Glassdoor can deliver advertising to the job seeker on our sites and our thousands of partner sites, incorporating short form video ads (opposed to static images) has been key to capturing the job seeker's attention. Partners like Lumina make the generation of these ads almost effortless. Not only do these ads stand out to job seekers, but clients love the ease and speed at which the ads can be generated." –Michael Carli, Director of Strategic Accounts at Indeed.

Customer Perspectives

"As an organization we've used Indeed and Lumina independently for years," said Steve O'Brien, SVP of People Solutions at Syneos Health, a global company. "Investing in video is a smart move and I'm excited to see how this partnership unlocks new use cases and drives greater value for teams like mine."

About Lumina

Lumina specializes in creating visually compelling job postings that attract top talent. As part of CareerArc, Lumina leverages its visual expertise to enhance employer branding and recruitment marketing efforts, helping companies worldwide reach the right candidates through innovative, engaging job ads.

About Indeed

More people find jobs on Indeed than anywhere else. Indeed is the #1 job site in the world (Comscore, Total Visits, March 2024). With over 580 million job seeker Profiles, people in more than 60 countries across 28 languages come to Indeed to search for jobs, post resumes, and research companies. Over 3.5 million employers use Indeed to find and hire new employees. Indeed is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a global leader in HR technology and business solutions that is simplifying hiring and transforming the world of work.

