Lumina Announces Visionary Risk Modeling Platform

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina Decision Systems (www.lumina.com), a leader in decision analytics software, announced the release of Analytica 5.3 today with enhancements for quantitative risk and uncertainty analysis.

Lumina's visual modeling platform with Intelligent Arrays™, Analytica, enables analysts to move beyond spreadsheets and add-ins and develop robust models to manage risk and uncertainty in a variety of enterprise applications.

"Effective modeling is all about collaboration — among analysts, decision makers, and influencers. Analytica's visual interface makes it easier for stakeholders to communicate clearly and develop a shared understanding for better decision outcomes. Available via the web, Analytica Cloud Platform empowers teams to collaborate on multivariate decisions without downloading software," says Max Henrion, Lumina CEO.

About Lumina

Lumina Decision Systems Inc. is a software developer and consulting company with 20 years of experience building software for risk analysis. Our Analytica software is widely used as a powerful alternative to spreadsheet modeling to provide greater transparency, flexibility, scalability, and explicit treatment of uncertainty to decision analysis. Analytica users can be found in almost every sector of the economy.

