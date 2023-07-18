Lumina Awards $900,000 to Community Colleges for Mobile Tech and Digital Outreach

INDIANAPOLIS, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Six community colleges have received $150,000 grants from Lumina Foundation to improve and expand their digital presence and mobile outreach capabilities to better connect with potential students.

The selected colleges are Iowa Lakes Community College, Bismarck State College, Blackhawk Technical College, South Piedmont Community College, Central Wyoming College, and Guam Community College.

"We are thrilled to provide the resources these schools need to connect with potential students," said Mary Laphen Pope, strategy officer for community college participation at Lumina. "We intentionally focused on smaller colleges which make up most two-year institutions. These colleges are vital to education access and economic mobility and need additional investments to bring what they have to offer to the hands of today's students. We know that most people access the internet using mobile devices, which is why all colleges should fully embrace mobile technologies as part of their student outreach and success strategies."

Last year, Lumina launched The Million Dollar Community College Challenge, a national grant competition to help community colleges position their brand and marketing to gain the attention of adult learners. Nine finalists and one grand prize winner were selected. As part of that process, Lumina heard from hundreds of community colleges across the country with strong visions for improving community connections, marketing, and outreach. Many of these colleges also expressed an immediate need to improve how they use social media, college websites, and mobile technology to increase engagement, interest in the college, and access to information needed to make informed choices about enrollment.

Each selected college demonstrated a clear vision for how they will use grant funds and a commitment to activate that vision. All grant activities support the engagement and enrollment and/or re-enrollment of students emphasizing adult learners, students of color, working students, and parenting students.

The six colleges will receive technical assistance from TrendyMinds, LLC, a full-service digital marketing agency.

About Lumina

Lumina Foundation is an independent, private foundation in Indianapolis committed to making opportunities for learning beyond high school available to all. We envision higher learning that is easy to navigate, addresses racial injustice, and meets the nation's talent needs through a broad range of credentials. We are working toward a system that prepares people for informed citizenship and success in a global economy.

