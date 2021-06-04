Lumina Communications Continues Growth Momentum with New Customers in First Quarter

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina Communications , a B2B technology-focused PR firm with offices in Silicon Valley and New York City, today announced it has continued to grow at a rapid rate in 2021. The company added 16 new clients, with new annual billings of almost $1.5M spanning all three practice areas: Cybersecurity, Enterprise Software and Services, and Infrastructure Management.

Lumina's Cybersecurity practice added new clients including Confluera , the next generation detection and response solution to secure private and public cloud; CardinalOps , the industry's first threat coverage optimization platform; Horizon3.ai , a continuous automated security assessment and validation company; JupiterOne , a provider of cyber asset security; Pathlock (formerly Greenlight), a provider of unified access orchestration to support companies on their journey to Zero Trust; Salt Security , the leading API security company; and Vulcan Cyber , SaaS for enterprise cyber risk remediation.

"Lumina Communications has worked with our global marketing team to create a highly customized PR strategy which comes from a clear understanding of our overall business objectives," said Tyler Shields, Chief Marketing Officer at JupiterOne. "The Lumina team worked hand-in-hand with us to successfully announce our recent $30M Series B funding round, as well as develop fresh story ideas and capitalize on placing our executives as thought leaders in breaking news cycles. Each of these has contributed to helping build our profile and brand recognition with the right audiences."

Lumina's Enterprise Software and Services practice added new clients including Array Information Technology , an application service provider committed to optimizing mission performance; SPHERE , an award-winning industry leader in providing security assessments and remediation services for some of the world's largest companies; and Valtix, the industry's first cloud-native network security platform.

"I've had the pleasure of working with Lumina PR at several companies during the past 15 years, and I'm continually impressed by the team's deep understanding of the tech landscape and its evolution, impact and influence across multiple industries. The team has not only stayed abreast of this exciting transformation but ahead of it, weaving a sharp narrative for thought leadership and ongoing presence in the media," said Sumeet Shrivastava, president and CEO, Array Information Technology.

In Lumina's Infrastructure Management practice, the company has added Buoyant , a pioneer of the service mesh category and creators of Linkerd; Gluware , the leader in intelligent network automation; and Ziflow , a provider of online proofing software.

"Lumina's model of strategic communications has created one of B2B tech's fastest-growing agencies, attracting a base of clients that span from the Fortune 100 to some of Silicon Valley's fastest-growing startups. It is no accident that our client base and revenues have doubled in the past five years. Our culture of mutual respect, shared success and integrity have fostered this rapid growth," said Hugh Burnham, CEO of Lumina Communications.

Strategic Exits

Lumina has seen numerous strategic exits from its client base over the past few months. StackRox was purchased by Red Hat, Thycotic was purchased for $1.4B by TPG and SaltStack was acquired by VMWare, adding to Lumina's rich history of value creation.

Recent New Hires

Lumina has added Adriana Saldana as Vice President in Silicon Valley, Nathaniel Hawthorne as Account Director and Andrew Gearhart as Senior Communications Strategist.

Honors

Lumina Partner and Cybersecurity Practice Lead John Kreuzer was named Cyber Security PR Executive of the Year by the 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards and Partner Samantha Singh was named an honoree by the 2020 PRNews Top Women in PR Awards . Additionally, Lumina was named the Market Leader in PR Firms for Infosec Companies by Cyber Defense Magazine's 2021 Global InfoSec Awards and the winner of the Business to Business (B2B) Agency of the Year and Agency That Gets Results by the 2021 Bulldog PR Awards .

About Lumina Communications

Lumina is a strategic, B2B technology-focused communications firm headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in New York City. The company offers media and analyst relations, original content development, corporate messaging and social media marketing services. To learn more about Lumina's services, please visit www.luminapr.com ; on twitter at twitter.com/luminacomms or on Facebook at Facebook.com/Lumina-Communications . Lumina is on the web at www.luminapr.com

