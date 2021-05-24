Lumina Communications Named Market Leader in PR Firms for InfoSec Companies at Global InfoSec Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina Communications, a B2B technology-focused Public Relations firm with offices in Silicon Valley and New York City, has been named the Market Leader in PR Firms for InfoSec Companies at the 2021 Global InfoSec Awards. These awards are handed out each year at the RSA Conference by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

"Lumina is honored to be named Market Leader in PR firms by Cyber Defense Magazine. Our agency has built a reputation as the PR agency of choice for today's leading, global technology and cybersecurity companies, representing the best and brightest companies in cybersecurity. With high profile judges, who are leading InfoSec experts from around the globe, we could not be more excited about this recognition," said Hugh Burnham, CEO of Lumina Communications

Lumina Communications is comprised of a diverse team of PR professionals who are passionate about helping businesses develop strong brands and capture the media spotlight that will differentiate them in crowded markets and achieve their strategic objectives. With a leadership team having more than 40 years of experience in cybersecurity, technology and business communications, the firm is well-positioned to serve global technology and cybersecurity brands.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. Lumina Communications is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment by organizations in the cybersecurity field," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

This latest award comes on the heels of news from Lumina Communications Partner, Executive Vice President and Cybersecurity Practice Lead John Kreuzer being named the Communications or PR Executive of the Year | Cyber and Information Security at the 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®. Additional information on this year's winners of the Global InfoSec Awards can be found at http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/.

Lumina is a strategic, B2B technology-focused communications firm headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in New York City. The company offers media and analyst relations, original content development, corporate messaging and social media marketing services. To learn more about Lumina's services, please visit www.luminapr.com; on Twitter at twitter.com/luminacomms or on Facebook at Facebook.com/Lumina-Communications. Lumina is on the web at www.luminapr.com.

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that InfoSec knowledge is power.

