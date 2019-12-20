Lumina Communications Wins Bulldog Reporter 2019 Gold 'B2B Agency of the Year' Award

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina Communications, a B2B technology focused PR firm with offices in Silicon Valley and New York City, announced it was recognized by the 2019 Bulldog Stars of PR Awards as the Gold Winner of this year's Business-to-Business Agency of the Year and Silver Winner in Midsize Agency of the Year.

"These prestigious Bulldog Stars of PR Awards validate our model as the best brand builders for B2B technology companies," said Hugh Burnham, CEO of Lumina Communications. "We produce outstanding results for our clients by developing positive and lasting relationships with the media. We consistently provide value by offering key sources from our diverse client roster around breaking news, industry trends, and higher level story ideas."



The 2019 Bulldog Stars of PR Awards recognize extraordinary individual and agency contributions to public relations and communications. Winners are selected across 23 categories by a panel of award-winning journalist judges. All entrants were judged on four attributes including firm positioning, client growth and retention, work environment and results achieved, along with quantitative data and measurable results.

Lumina is comprised of a diverse team of PR professionals who are passionate about helping businesses develop strong brands and capture the media spotlight to achieve their strategic objectives. With unmatched expertise in public relations, social media, and content marketing, Lumina's comprehensive PR campaigns have led to IPOs or strategic acquisition exits yielding enterprise value well in excess of $20B. The company's continued success is founded on long-lasting, mutually beneficial partnerships.

