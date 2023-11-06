Lumina Consulting Partners with Alpha Capital Family Office to Provide New Private Banking Experience to UHNW Clients

Lumina previously partnered with Fidelis Capital and helped launch Private Wealth Asset Management in 2021

DENVER, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina Consulting has partnered with Alpha Capital Family Office (ACFO), the Denver boutique outsourced family office providing family office solutions that help their clients build and preserve their wealth while focusing on their family, values, and goals. The partnership with Lumina Consulting will help ACFO continue its evolution by recruiting top private bank wealth professionals who can provide a superior client experience to multigenerational business owners and ultra-high-net-worth families and continue the firm's impressive growth under a rebranded identity.

"Alpha Capital represents a differentiated value proposition in delivering the private wealth client experience," explained Jeff Shipley, Founder, Partner, Consultant, Lumina Consulting. "The result is that the Alpha Capital experience for clients is the ultimate goal for the best private bank advisors - to serve exclusively as the client's primary advisor, delivering on every service needed for the client to succeed with purpose."

Traditionally private banks delivered a better client experience for wealthy individuals and families by providing access to the bank's top professionals in order to help manage the financial complexity in their personal and business lives, often over multiple generations. Today private banks have discarded that model in favor of service and structure analogous to the big Wall Street brokerage firms. Working together, ACFO and Lumina Consulting are looking to recreate the personalized service and deliver the integrated team of wealth management professionals that private bank clients deserve.

"Alpha Capital Family Office is a perfect fit for the wealth professional that comes from a true fiduciary background," said Douglas Campbell, Founder, Partner, Wealth Manager, Alpha Capital Family Office. "Jeff Shipley and the rest of the team at Lumina shared their own experiences of helping top teams leave the big banks and are working with us to create a superior client experience and deliver on the promise that private banking once made."

ACFO chose Lumina as its partner in this effort because of the firm's deep knowledge and expertise in the world of private banking. Lumina's principals include former private bankers who understand that a fiduciary culture is best for the client and the frustrations of those professionals who have lost their ability to control the client experience.

About Lumina Consulting

Lumina in Latin means "to bring light," which is what Lumina Consulting does for business owners. The consulting team has a diverse background in creating growth strategies and facilitating mergers and acquisitions. They use their "real life" experiences to help businesses identify issues, develop solutions, and provide guiding ideas that accomplish the business's desired objectives. For more information, visit luminaconsults.com.

About Alpha Capital Family Office

Alpha Capital Family Office is a Denver-based boutique outsourced family office that assists multigenerational business owners and ultra-high-net-worth families by creating intentional plans around their life, family, business, community, and wealth. The firm provides a full range of family office services including business consulting, asset management and planning, risk management and asset protection, estate planning, family governance, and philanthropy planning. For more information, visit acfamilyoffice.com.

