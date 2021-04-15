Lumina Datamatics Receives Accreditation from Benetech Global Certified Accessible™ Program

NORWELL, Mass., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina Datamatics announces today that it has received accreditation as a Benetech Global Certified Accessible™ (GCA) vendor. Benetech, a nonprofit that empowers communities with software for social good, issues this accreditation and recommends these vendors as experts in producing fully accessible EPUBs. It is the first-ever, third-party EPUB vendor certification program to verify ebook accessibility.

With more than four decades of developing digital content and working globally with almost all leading publishers, Lumina Datamatics prides itself on its ability to create content that is equally accessible to learners of all types.

"We live in a world that is increasingly being digitalized," said Vidur Bhogilal, Vice Chairman at Lumina Datamatics Limited. "The true power of leveraging digital technology is to make the content reach everyone, beyond the boundaries of traditional learning. Lumina Datamatics's accreditation through Benetech's Global Certified Accessible Program is part of our commitment to creating digital-first, accessible content for everyone."

"All digital content can—and should—be born accessible," said Brad Turner, Vice President and General Manager of Global Education and Literacy at Benetech. "As a recipient of the first and only global third-party accessibility certification, Lumina Datamatics can be trusted by publishers and content creators to ensure that their content is fully accessible."

To learn more about the program, visit http://bornaccessible.benetech.org.

About Lumina Datamatics

Lumina Datamatics is a strategic partner to global publishers and e-commerce retailers, providing content, analytics, and technology solutions. We enable publishers to be at the forefront of digitalization by managing the entire publishing process – from content creation to product delivery, including feedback from readers and buyers. Lumina Datamatics's expert solutions are a combination of its various in-house platforms, partnerships with global technologies, and more than 2800 professionals spread across Germany, India, and the United States. This global footprint services our customers across four continents: Americas, Asia, Australia, and Europe. Visit luminadatamatics.com.

About Benetech

Benetech is a nonprofit that empowers communities with software for social good. Our work transforms how people with disabilities read and learn, makes it safer for human rights defenders to pursue truth and justice, and connects people to the services they need to live and prosper. We're constantly pursuing the next big social impact. Visit www.benetech.org.

