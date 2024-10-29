Lumina Gold Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on October 29, 2024 in Vancouver (the "Meeting"). Lumina's shareholders voted in favour of each of the matters considered at the Meeting, including:

  1. Electing each of Marshall Koval, Lyle Braaten, Donald Shumka, Michael Steinmann, Stephen Stow and Heye Daun as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year;
  2. Appointing KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of Lumina until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and authorizing the board of directors to set their remuneration; and
  3. Approving Lumina's omnibus equity compensation plan.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador. Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://luminagold.com/. To receive future news releases please sign up at https://luminagold.com/contact.

LUMINA GOLD CORP.

Signed: "Marshall Koval" 

Marshall Koval, President & CEO, Director 

