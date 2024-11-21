Lumina Gold Announces Concession Extension Until 2049

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that the Ministry of Energy and Mines of Ecuador has extended the Los Cangrejos mining concession until 2049. This decision by the Government of Ecuador creates positive conditions to continue the investment plans for Cangrejos. The Company can apply for another 25-year extension beyond 2049.

The Company continues to execute its plans to advance the Cangrejos project to a fully permitted, ready to construct project with the following projected milestones:

Signing of the binding terms (Acta de Negociación Final) for the Exploitation Contract – Q4 2024

Addendum of the existing Exploration Investment Protection Agreement to include historical investment up to 2024 – Q4 2024

Signing of the Complementary Investment Protection Agreement for the construction period – Q1 2025

Completion of the Feasibility Study – Q2 2025

Submission of the Environmental Impact Study for permitting – Q2 2025

Change of Mining Title phase to exploitation – H1 2025

Signing of the Exploitation Contract – H2 2025

Public Environmental Consultation – Specific timing to be determined

Lumina continues to advance specific components of the Feasibility Study, including:

Completion of a metallurgical test work program at C. H. Plenge & CIA S.A., an independent metallurgical laboratory based in Lima, Peru .

. Completion of a geotechnical field program for facility siting was completed to finalize designs, including a total of 20 boreholes, 53 test pits, and over 9,500 metres of geophysics lines.

Completion of a Regional Hydrogeology Program, which included the drilling and pump-testing of 12 new wells to support the Feasibility Study and Environmental Impact Study baseline.

Advancement of an updated resource estimate and mine plan design is near completion by Sim Geological and IMC Tucson.

Advancement of final site plans, plant design and receipt of vendor quotes for all major equipment required to generate capital and operating cost estimates for the Feasibility Study are being undertaken by Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC.

Qualified Persons

Ron Halas, P.Eng., Chief Operating Officer of Lumina and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 has reviewed, verified, and approved the contents of this news release.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador. Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

