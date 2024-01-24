Lumina Gold Engages a Market Maker

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") announces that it has engaged Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") to provide services as a market maker in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation. Under the agreement, Integral will receive a fee of C$6,000 plus applicable taxes per month. The initial term of the agreement is three (3) months from the date of execution with an option to renew.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador. Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

