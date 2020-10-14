Lumina Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs is recognizing Lumina CEO and Co-Founder Allan Martin as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2020 at its Builders + Innovators Summit. Goldman Sachs selected Martin as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event.

Tampa-based Lumina was founded in 2015 and is a data and AI company that conducts open-source searches across the internet on individuals at unmatched speed and scale.

"It's an unbelievable honor to be included in such a prestigious group of entrepreneurs and organizations, and one that would not have been possible without the remarkable Lumina team, including co-founder Dr. Morten Middelfart," said Martin. "I'm grateful to Goldman Sachs for recognizing the hard work of this team, and I'm excited to continue in our mission to protect what matters most in this world."

"True innovation is built from a diversity of perspectives and experiences," said David M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. "Our Builders + Innovators Summit brings together a collective of impressive future leaders who are striving to drive meaningful change. For over 150 years, Goldman Sachs has supported entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. That's why we are pleased to recognize Lumina CEO and Co-Founder Allan Martin as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2020."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit, which this year will take place virtually, consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Allan Martin

Martin is a co-founder of Lumina Analytics and now serves as Chief Executive Officer for the company. He is also Chairman of Atlantic Merchant Capital Investors, a private merchant bank in Tampa, Florida; Managing Partner of Fleur De Lis Partners, a private equity group; Chairman of Moffitt Medical Group; and Chairman of the Martin Family Foundation.

Prior to Lumina and Atlantic Merchant Capital Investors, Mr. Martin was Chief Executive Officer of MCS Holdings, the nation's second largest mortgage field services firm from 2003 to 2009 and was a founder and advisory board member of USAmeribank from 2006 to 2010.

About Lumina

Lumina was founded on the idea that technology is a force for good. We are motivated by purpose and relentlessly dedicated to solving the world's most challenging problems. We serve as a beacon to shed light on the dark corners of the web, helping our clients and communities protect what matters most.

We are the first technology of our kind, offering clients a way to ensure their businesses and people are protected. Through refusing to embrace the status quo, we've created the deep-web listening solutions to uncover risk, provide timely, actionable information, and help to prevent catastrophic loss.

