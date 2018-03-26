Lumina Networks Unites Traditional BGP/MPLS Networks with White Box Switching Using New SD-Core Capabilities

SD-Core brings both existing BGP/MPLS routers and new white box switches, under the control of SDN, combining the use of BGP, PCEP, NETCONF, OpenFlow and P4, to deliver automated end-to-end services, provisioning and management.

"In every SDN deployment, bringing the existing network under an automation framework is the number one priority," said Andrew Coward, CEO of Lumina Networks. "What makes Lumina different, is our ability to operate a single control plane that software defines the existing routed network and enables white box vendors to integrate into the solution with next-generation switching protocols. This allows our provider customers to offer their existing services seamlessly over both, while at the same time expanding their offers to more advanced services, thus bridging the gap between the old and new."

Lumina Networks is already the trusted supplier for SD-Core, in production, at several tier-1 operators. In building the complete solution, Lumina partners with white box switching partners NoviFlow and Pica8.

Lumina Flow Manager now supports the ability to define VLAN, MPLS and Segment Routing intent paths over low cost switches. In addition, Flow Manager can assign packet transport services to the paths including E-Line, E-Tree, L2VPN or L3VPN. To achieve these capabilities, Flow Manager runs using the Lumina SDN Controller, Powered by OpenDaylight™, along with the OpenFlow and BGP plugins provided by the controller.

The implementation includes a centralized path policy manager function providing many of the traffic management features found in traditional BGP/MPLS networks: advanced path computation for efficient traffic flows utilizing user defined constraints, path fast failover and pre-computed backup paths, link aggregation and Equal Cost Multi Path (ECMP), and statistics for link, link group, path and service including bandwidth utilization monitoring against user defined thresholds. It also provides very unique features: fine grained traffic classification at the service ingress node, traffic replication and point to multi-point (P2MP) services including "anycast" destinations, and L2-L4 packet field manipulation at the service egress node.

In addition to providing these new application features for Flow Manager, Lumina has the technology tools and experience for deep integration with routers deployed from Cisco, Juniper and other tier-1 vendors. Lumina Networks' NetDev Services will deploy the company's experienced engineering team, to develop the specific integrations needed to move rapidly from proof of concept to production deployment.

Lumina Flow Manager release 6.1 is available as a free trial version, along with the Lumina SDN Controller, Powered by OpenDaylight™ and can be obtained at https://www.luminanetworks.com.

ABOUT LUMINA NETWORKS

Lumina Networks, Inc. believes the future is open software networks where service providers are in control of their development. Lumina is the catalyst that brings open software networking out of the lab and into the live network. We develop open source platforms and provide NetDev Services to jointly deliver production systems and to transfer know-how in Agile Software Development methods.

For more information, visit https://www.luminanetworks.com/. Follow us on Twitter @luminanetworks.

