Lumina-Research announces release of Random Contrast Learning (RCL) Beta

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Lumina announced the launch of a new web site for Lumina Research (Lumina-Research.com) and access to the beta version of its machine learning platform, Random Contrast Learning (RCL).

RCL has the promise to advance machine learning past the current state-of-the-art offered by neural network technologies. Advantages of RCL include faster training speeds, lower training costs, faster inference speeds, greater sensitivity to pattern recognition, and greater transparency compared to neural networks.

RCL achieves these results by employing novel uses of random to train machine learning models.

"We are excited to introduce the beta version of RCL to developers and users." Said Allan Martin, CEO and co-founder of Lumina. "We believe this technology will become an important contribution to the field of AI. We expect RCL to democratize machine learning in a way neural networks never will, because of the efficiency and low cost of training RCL offers."

"In our testing, RCL appears to be able to achieve more with smaller data sets than neural networks." Said Dr. Morten Middelfart, Lumina's chief data scientist and co-founder. "We are working with many shapes of data in the lab and are seeing promising results across a wide range of use cases. I am excited to see how developers use RCL. Now that the technology is accessible, we will see how it will support the creativity of a much larger community."

Lumina Research is a division of Lumina Analytics. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Tampa, FL, Lumina Analytics develops specialty artificial intelligence and data assets for government and institutional customers. For information contact Daniella Diaz, [email protected].

SOURCE Lumina Analytics