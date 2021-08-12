Lumina Will Award Grants to Support Racial Justice and Equity Efforts, Enrollment in Community Colleges, and Nonpartisan Policy Education

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina Foundation is seeking proposals totaling more than $5 million that advance racial justice and equity, increase community college enrollments, and support nonpartisan state policies that increase overall education levels within communities of color.

"Lumina's strategic objectives demand that we put the pursuit of racial justice at the center of everything we do," said Jamie Merisotis, Lumina's president and CEO. "We aim to identify organizations that can help the nation create a fair and just learning system after high school."

Lumina is launching three competitive grant processes announced today:

Racial Justice and Equity Fund. This round of the $15 million, three-year grant program will support organizations whose commitments to achieving racial justice and equity and dismantling systems of oppression are reflected in their organizational missions and work. Eligible organizations specifically focused on supporting Black, Hispanic, Latino, Native American and Asian American and Pacific Islander populations that include 501(c)(3)s and other nonprofits such as:

Community-Based Organizations

Public Policy and Advocacy Organizations

Tribal Organizations

Social Movement and Mobilization Organizations

Centers within Colleges and Universities

Lumina will support 7-10 organizations with grants of up to $400,000 for two years through this Request for Proposals, awarding $3M in total. We have scheduled a webinar Thursday, Aug. 19, to provide an overview and respond to questions. You may sign up for the webinar here. RFP responses are due by 5 p.m. EDT, Sept. 2.

Prioritizing Adult Community College Enrollment. This grant opportunity seeks to identify and support colleges that already are working to scale efforts that increase adult student enrollment. This RFP is directed at public community colleges in Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Virginia, and Texas, as well as tribal colleges. Each of up to 20 successful applicants will receive a flexible grant up to $75,000 to support adult student enrollment efforts. Applications are due at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT Sept. 17. Achieving the Dream is handling the RFP process and will hold a webinar Aug. 25 for interested colleges. You may sign up here. Colleges do not have to participate in Achieving the Dream to be eligible for grant awards.

State Policy Partnerships. This grant program will advance education policy at the state level that is intended to increase educational attainment after high school and improve outcomes for Black, Hispanic, Latino, Native American and adult students. State-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations advancing education policy at a state level are eligible. Lumina may award up to five grants of as much as $200,000 each. Applications are due by 12 a.m. EDT Sept. 9.

