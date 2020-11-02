Luminare Deploys Quickscreen For Public Health - A Fully Automated End-To-End COVID-19 Management Solution To Corpus Christi, Eliminating Data Integrity Issues

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminare has deployed Quickscreen for Public Health (Quickscreen PH), its fully automated end-to-end COVID-19 management solution, to the Corpus Christi Health Department which is a partnership between the City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County. Quickscreen PH is being used to optimize the screening and testing processes for over 320,000 people.

Corpus Christi residents that want to get tested can sign up on the city's website and complete the Quickscreen PH process that will also allow them to schedule to receive a drive-through PCR test if their syndromic surveillance results show an elevated risk for COVID-19. Residents can pick from numerous testing sites that are dynamically adjusted in real-time by location and test availability.

Quickscreen PH allows authorized users to electronically generate test orders to the lab. When results are received, the tool has the capability to automatically report to clinics and to the Texas Department of State Health Services' contact tracing system, Texas Health Trace. This has resulted in saving nurses and healthcare workers hundreds of hours, freeing them up for more critical tasks. Texas Health Trace is the repository of all positive COVID cases in the state of Texas.

"We're grateful to partner with the City of Corpus Christi to launch Quickscreen PH to the 300k+ residents. This is the first fully integrated paperless test optimization system with real-time data reporting capabilities to state health departments and clinics with automated scheduling and complete interoperability with every data platform that is already in place." - Sarma Velamuri, MD, CEO of Luminare

"In the battle against COVID-19 in the beginning, the amount of testing being conducted could be solved by different color folders. Then it migrated to spreadsheets and then it grew with no link to establish any organized data at all. We had a tremendous data issue and in order to address COVID testing and make important decisions, you need accurate data. Luminare has solved our testing capacity and reporting issues and improved the accuracy of our data. Accurate data. Better decisions." - Peter Collins, Chief Information Officer City of Corpus Christi

"The CC - NC Health District is so pleased with Luminare's capabilities and feel like we are in a much better situation for our COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan than if we had not invested in it." - Annette Rodriguez, MPH, Director of Public Health Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District

Quickscreen PH serves as a single platform with no manual processing required, which eliminates duplication and frees up valuable time for people to do critical tasks. The data from the system is HIPAA compliant and follows CDC guidelines. With the launch of Quickscreen PH, the city has increased productivity by 90%.

Quickscreen PH by Luminare is currently working on deploying additional capabilities for Corpus Christi such as in-home health monitoring of patient vitals. In addition, special testing locations for firefighters, EMT, and other key personnel will also be managed by the same platform. The Quickscreen PH solution will be adding a module that will schedule and optimize vaccine workflow, track vaccine efficacy data, and produce long-term analytics once a COVID-19 vaccine is available. Pairing this data with Quickscreen PH will help prove the efficacy of the COVID vaccine.

