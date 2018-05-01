Luminaries From Display Industry And Academia Take Center Stage At Display Week 2018

"Display Week, now in its 55th year, is nearly unparalleled in its longevity. The electronic information display industry has seen more change in the last decade than in the last 50 years, contributing to the event's ongoing appeal to the global value chain/ecosystem," said Sri Peruvemba, chair of marketing for SID. "Each year, the keynote session taps into subjects that are top-of-mind for attendees, who represent companies throughout the electronic display ecosystem. For 2018, we are bringing back our Women in Tech Forum, which debuted last year to rave reviews, with a dynamic new group of participants. In addition, we are unveiling our first-ever CEO Forum featuring lessons learned from industry leadership. These sessions – together with the exhibition, seminars, symposia, and targeted-topic conferences scheduled throughout the week – will be sure to spark attendee interest and discussion."

Keynote Session – 8:20-10:20 a.m., May 22

VIsionox CEO Deqiang Zhang will kick off the keynotes with a talk titled "OLED Leading to New Experience of Display." Organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) made their debut 31 years ago thanks to the pioneering work of Eastman Kodak engineers Ching Tang and Steven Van Slyke. In the three decades since this breakthrough, advancements in OLED have enabled construction of flexible displays, helping make screen truly ubiquitous. Dr. Zhang will touch on these advancements, including the role that OLED displays will play as the "Internet of Everything" era continues to advance.

Next, Douglas Lanman, director of computational imaging for Oculus Research/Facebook, will turn the discussion toward the growing augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) markets in his address, "Reactive Displays: Unlocking Next-Generation VR/AR Visuals with Eye Tracking." Today's head-mounted displays offer superior personal visual experiences compared to past direct-view. In particular, sensing elements with individualized eye tracking are helping improve fields of view and offer greater possibilities to designers. Dr. Lanman will discuss the concept of reactive displays and how they may impact VR/AR technology going forward.

The third keynote, "Blue LEDs and Transformative Electronics for Developing a Sustainable Smart Society," will be delivered by Nobel Laureate Hiroshi Amano, director of the Center for Integrated Research of Future Electronics at Nagoya University and a professor in the university's Institute for Materials and Systems for Sustainability. Dr. Amano will explore how gallium nitride (GaN) and related nitride-based materials can contribute to reductions in greenhouse gases, and will discuss the opportunities these materials afford for replacing conventional semiconductors in new display systems.

Afternoon Forums – 2:30-5:30 p.m., May 23

CEO Forum – 2:30-3:30 p.m.

This panel session will provide an insider's view of what it takes to succeed, as some of the industry's top leaders share stories from their journeys through the tech world and talk about their plans to ensure that they and their organizations remain successful.

Moderator: Sri Peruvemba, Head of Marketing, SID

Panelists:

Frank Christiaens , Chairman and CEO, CLEARink Displays

, Chairman and CEO, CLEARink Displays Helge Seetzen, Ph.D., CEO and General Partner, TandemLaunch, and SID President-Elect

Paul Travers , Founder, President and CEO, Vuzix

, Founder, President and CEO, Vuzix Ross Young , Founder and CEO, Display Supply Chain Consultants

Women in Tech Forum – 4:00-5:00 p.m.

The electronic display industry is filled with female pioneers and professionals who have made outstanding contributions to technology. This year, more than ever, is an ideal time to hear this diverse panel of movers and shakers provide their unique perspectives about what makes the industry tick, how they've gotten to where they are, and what more the tech world needs to do to continue enabling women from all walks of life to rise to their potential.

Moderator: Tara Akhavan, Founder and CEO, IRYStec, and Marketing Vice-Chair for SID

Panelists:

Robinne Burrell , Chief Digital Product Officer, Redflight Mobile/Redflight Innovation

, Chief Digital Product Officer, Redflight Mobile/Redflight Innovation Poppy Crum , Ph.D., Chief Scientist, Dolby Laboratories, and Adjunct Professor, Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics and Program in Symbolic Systems, Stanford University

, Ph.D., Chief Scientist, Dolby Laboratories, and Adjunct Professor, Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics and Program in Symbolic Systems, Rosalie Hou , CEO, ELIX Wireless Charging Systems, Inc.

, CEO, ELIX Wireless Charging Systems, Inc. Nadya Ichinomiya , Director of Information Technology, Sony Pictures, and Co-founder, Women in Tech: Hollywood

, Director of Information Technology, Sony Pictures, and Co-founder, Women in Tech: Jeanine Jue , Head of Developer Evangelism, Samsung SmartThings Cloud

Don't miss out on these exciting events – register today to secure your spot at Display Week 2018.

About Display Week 2018

The 55th Display Week, presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), will take place May 20-25 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Display Week is the world's leading event focused on emerging electronic display technologies – their advancement, integration into products, and commercialization. Display Week attracts attendees from the entire ecosystem of R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial, as well as commercial and consumer end-user markets. It delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, market-moving trends, sourcing, roadmaps-to-market, and connections for career and business growth. To attend Display Week, or to join SID go to www.DisplayWeek.org. For information on exhibiting and event sponsorship: Americas & Europe, contact Jim Buckley by email at jbuckley@pcm411.com, or call (203) 502-8283; Asia, contact Sue Chung by email at schung@sid.org, or call (408) 389-9596.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) is the only professional organization focused on the display industry. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display technology, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luminaries-from-display-industry-and-academia-take-center-stage-at-display-week-2018-300640219.html

SOURCE Society for Information Display