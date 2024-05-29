Luminary Cloud Bolsters Realtime Engineering Platform with New Features

Luminary achieves ITAR compliance, and updates platform with thermal management and AI-powered capabilities

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminary Cloud , a pioneer in realtime engineering, today announced several new, in-demand services and features for digital simulation and R&D. Following its recent launch out of stealth, Luminary now offers Lumi Mesh Adaptation and conjugate heat transfer (CHT) simulation. Additionally, the company has achieved International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) compliance, which is required for companies that are contracted with the U.S. government.

"Providing these new features and capabilities makes us a much stronger CAE platform and partner for the global manufacturers and R&D teams building the best products," said Jason Lango, co-founder and CEO of Luminary Cloud. "As we strive to democratize and modernize high-performance computing for engineering and science, these latest features further streamline engineers' workflows and enable broader access for teams to develop better, safer products faster."

Advancing the Lumi AI copilot

Luminary makes the end-to-end engineering workflow easier and faster via a modern web-based UX, enhanced by AI. Lumi AI, Luminary's AI-based engineering design copilot, cuts down the time engineers spend in simulation setup so they can prioritize analyzing and optimizing. Now, with Lumi Mesh Adaptation, engineers can reduce costs by removing one of the major barriers of meshing: physics expertise. Part of the Lumi AI copilot suite of capabilities, Lumi Mesh Adaptation automatically generates high quality, efficient, and physics-informed meshes for fast and accurate results. It eliminates manual mesh iterations, which are incredibly time consuming.

Lumi Mesh Adaptation is integrated directly into the platform, automating human-in-the-loop mesh iteration, removing the necessity for domain expertise in mesh or physics. It learns from existing solutions and performs global optimization of solution error. Lumi Mesh Adaptation can leverage Luminary's minimal initial mesh generation feature to decrease time-to-result while reducing the mesh size required to achieve a target level of accuracy, which ultimately creates a cheaper final simulation.

Adding conjugate heat transfer

With the addition of CHT, Luminary is now a multi-physics computer-aided engineering (CAE) SaaS platform capable of helping engineers solve a range of thermal management engineering problems for steady and transient applications. CHT computes temperature distributions and offers more physical realism by coupling solids and fluids. These applications can be applied across heating, cooling, and heat exchange principles. Real-world applications of CHT principles can be found in designing electronic cooling of batteries or chips, HVAC systems, and household products such as ovens, water heaters, and window insulation. By identifying ways that products can better manage heat and energy production, engineers can help to reduce unnecessary heat pollution and better manage product efficiencies.

Real-world physical testing remains costly and time-consuming – when engineers are able to create virtual prototypes and understand how they perform in realistic environments, including considerations such as air and water flows, temperature and pressure distributions, and aerodynamic drag, it can decrease risk and improve product performance and quality.

Achieving ITAR compliance

Luminary now offers an ITAR compliant edition of its platform, which is required for companies that contract with the U.S. government in the production, sale, and distribution of defense and space-related goods and services. Adhering to compliance protocols, customer data residency is located only in the U.S. and all sensitive metadata is encrypted over data in-transit and at rest. Enhanced support processes are also available with businesses receiving support from a technical team of U.S.-based personnel adhering to strict compliant protocols.

For more information on Luminary or to sign-up for a demo, visit www.luminarycloud.com or check out Luminary Cloud's session at 2024 AIAA AVIATION Forum and 2024 ASCEND on Tuesday, July 30 at 11:30 a.m. PDT in Las Vegas.

About Luminary Cloud, Inc.

Luminary Cloud is a pioneer of cloud-native, computer-aided engineering (CAE) software that empowers engineers to achieve their vision in real time. The company was founded in 2019 by Jason Lango, an expert in high-performance computing, cloud-based infrastructure, and cloud security, and Juan Alonso, the founder of Stanford's Aerospace Design Laboratory and former director of NASA Aeronautics research programs. Customers span industries from cutting-edge electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to leading sporting equipment providers, including Joby Aviation, Piper Aircraft, Trek Bikes and Cobra Golf (a subsidiary of Puma). For more information, visit www.luminarycloud.com .

