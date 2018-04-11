Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform

Luminate's solution solves a once in a generation security problem by redefining the corporate applications usage and the way IT teams grant, secure, manage and govern users' access to those applications.

"Modern organizations are under pressure to quickly adopt dynamic business solutions that allow mobility of resources and users," said Luminate CEO Ofer Smadari. "Corporate applications are moving to the cloud and enterprise environments become hybrid and distributed. As a result, traditional network perimeter security techniques, such as VPNs and DMZs, no longer support current business needs. With Luminate's Secure Access Cloud™, CISOs, CIOs and CTOs can move at the speed of their business operations. It provides and manages secure access to any cloud-based and on-premises corporate application to help organizations remain competitive, scalable and agile."

Already deployed by international financial, technology, and consumer services enterprises, Luminate's Secure Access Cloud™ gives employees the freedom to access any corporate application, wherever it is hosted, from any device or location worldwide through a consistent, cloud-native user experience. All users' activities are examined against company policies, triggering automatic actions to ensure security enforcement and prevent unauthorized access.

Luminate's Benefits

Secured, zero-trust architecture allowing point-to-point, ad-hoc user access to corporate resources

Reduced corporate networks attack surface

Quick provisioning of access to any corporate application, hosted in the cloud or on-premises

Unified security stack for all environments

Real time visibility and governance of users' actions to prevent malicious usage of corporate resources

Supports tracking and audit of all application access activities

Secured access of mobile workforce and third-party users

100% API driven infrastructure, seamlessly integrating with automation and orchestration solutions

Luminate creates a secure, one-time connection between the user and the requested application, while all other corporate resources are isolated. Connections are ephemeral and automatically end once the users complete their session, blocking access to other network resources and eliminating the risk of network-based attacks.

"Luminate agentless platform can be set up in less than five minutes. Utilizing its infrastructure-as-code functionality, it can be quickly deployed over numerous environments, connecting unlimited number of users to the corporate distributed resources," said Luminate co-founder and CTO Leonid Belkind. "Operating on the application layer, it gives organizations a new-found level of security without disrupting their existing architecture, user permissions and applications to the delight of our customers."

Luminate was officially came out of stealth last month with $14M in combined round A and seed funding.

