Luminate Bank® Leaders Taryn Reuter and Eric Lovins Named 2025 Mortgage Leaders of the Year

Minnesota Mortgage Association honors longtime partners for advancing clarity, professionalism, and trust in lending

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminate Bank® announced today that Taryn Reuter, President and Chief Revenue Officer, and Eric Lovins, President of Mortgage Lending, have been named 2025 Mortgage Leaders of the Year by the Minnesota Mortgage Association (MMA), a professional organization dedicated to strengthening the mortgage industry through education, collaboration, and compliant business practices. The recognition highlights leaders who have shaped one of the region's fastest-growing mortgage banking platforms.

Taryn Reuter and Eric Lovins, Luminate Bank

For Reuter and Lovins, the recognition reflects the people who have placed their trust and careers in their hands over the years. Their leadership is grounded in mutual respect, a shared belief in what's possible, and a vision shaped by decades of collaboration and friendship, one focused on changing how people experience banking from the inside out.

"Awards come and go, but impact lasts," said Lovins. "What matters most is building an organization where people grow, and customers feel truly served. We believe banking can be more human, more transparent, and more empowering. This recognition belongs to the teams who bring that vision to life."

Reuter and Lovins share a long history of building and leading mortgage organizations together. Their partnership began in 2006, driven by the shared conviction that mortgage lending should be human, thoughtful, and relationship-centered. From co-founding LandmarQ Lending to leading through periods of significant industry change at Waterstone Mortgage Corporation and LeaderOne Financial, each chapter was driven by the same purpose: to build organizations where people thrive, and customers feel genuinely served. That clarity of mission became the foundation for Luminate Bank and remains the force behind their work today.

Luminate Bank's roots date back to 1938, when the institution first opened as Equity Bank. In 2020, a group led by Reuter and Lovins purchased both the bank and the mortgage company and reintroduced them as Luminate Bank and Luminate Home Loans, a name inspired by the Latin root for "light." This defining chapter reflected a renewed commitment to guiding people through complex financial moments, including homeownership, with transparency and care. Over time, that mission-driven approach helped grow the organization from a six-person operation into a nationwide network of more than 600 professionals.

The evolution continued in 2025 when Luminate Home Loans and Luminate Bank joined forces and now operate under one brand, Luminate Bank. The integration paired a strong mortgage platform with full-service banking, expanding the ability to serve customers through a broader range of financial solutions. Working alongside CEO Marc Campbell, Reuter and Lovins are helping shape the bank's next chapter, focused on combining digital innovation with relationship-based banking.

"Eric and Taryn lead with humility, vision, and an unwavering focus on people," said Campbell. "They've shown what's possible when experience, trust, and purpose come together. This recognition from the Minnesota Mortgage Association reflects the impact they've had across our organization and the industry."

Their leadership continues to deliver measurable results. In 2025, Luminate Bank ranked No. 2 among the fastest-growing Twin Cities banks by real estate lending, according to data from the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. The ranking underscores the disciplined growth strategy Reuter and Lovins have championed, balancing expansion with long-term relationships and responsible lending.

"We've grown, evolved, and expanded, but the goal hasn't changed," said Reuter. "We're here to light the way forward and help people feel confident in every financial decision they make."

The Minnesota Mortgage Association supports its members through the volunteer efforts of experienced industry leaders. The organization promotes professionalism, peer collaboration, and education to help mortgage businesses grow responsibly and in compliance.

