Luminate Bank® Named Minnesota's #1 Large Company Top Workplace; CEO Marc Campbell Earns Leadership Award

The Minnesota Star Tribune honors both the organization and one of its most respected leaders, recognizing the people-first culture at the heart of Luminate Bank's success.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminate Bank® has been named the #1 Top Workplace in Minnesota in the large company category by the Minnesota Star Tribune, with CEO Marc Campbell also receiving the publication's Leadership Award. More than 10,000 companies were invited to participate in this year's program, with rankings based on composite scores calculated solely from employee survey responses.

Luminate Bank’s leadership team accepts the Star Tribune Top Workplaces award. Pictured, front row, left to right: Courtney Hoefener, Leah Burak, Debbie Schwake, and Marc Campbell. Back row, left to right: Matt Criego, Nate Raich, Stacy Greven, Taryn Reuter, Gretchen Holmgren, and Courtney Nuness.

"Being recognized as a Top Workplace in Minnesota is both an incredible honor and a reflection of the people who trust us with their careers," said Marc Campbell, CEO of Luminate Bank. "This state is built on hard work, genuine community, and resilience. Earning this distinction means we've created something rare: a place where our team truly feels they belong."

Campbell's individual recognition was echoed by his own leadership team.

"Marc Campbell has had a remarkable impact on our organization, and this well-deserved leadership recognition reflects the influence he has had on our people, our culture, and our growth," said Taryn Reuter, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Luminate Bank. "His leadership, integrity, and unwavering commitment to our people and our mission have helped shape the culture that makes achievements like this possible. Together, these honors are a powerful reflection of who we are as an organization and where we are headed."

Luminate Bank's roots trace back to a Minnesota state-chartered bank established in 1937. In 2020, Taryn Reuter, Eric Lovins, and Thomas Payne acquired the bank and a mortgage company, ushering in a new chapter built around the Luminate name, inspired by the Latin root for "light." With a shared commitment to helping people navigate complex financial decisions with clarity, transparency, and care, the two businesses came together over the following years, ultimately unifying in 2025 under a single brand: Luminate Bank. Together with CEO Marc Campbell, the leadership team continues building a future-focused banking experience that combines innovative digital solutions with deeply personal customer relationships.

Over the past five years, Luminate Bank has grown its assets from $62 million to $500 million. Mortgage originations, meanwhile, have expanded from $22 million to more than $4 billion over just over a decade, as the company has grown from a six-person operation into a nationwide organization of more than 700 professionals.

Star Tribune CEO and Publisher Steve Grove said, "The companies in the Minnesota Star Tribune Top 200 Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota. My congratulations to each of these exceptional companies."

Produced by the same team that compiles the 35-year-old Star Tribune 100 report on the best-performing public companies in Minnesota, Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions that measure engagement, organizational health, and satisfaction. The rankings in the Minnesota Star Tribune Top 200 Workplaces are based on survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention.

To qualify as a Minnesota Star Tribune Top Workplace, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. A complete list of those selected is available at StarTribune.com and was published in the 6/14/2026 Minnesota Star Tribune Top Workplaces special section.

About Luminate Bank® — At Luminate Bank, We Open Doors—empowering individuals and families to achieve their financial dreams through personalized service and innovative digital solutions. As a nationwide bank headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, we are committed to helping our clients meet their financial goals with a blend of modern technology, traditional values, and the trusted guidance of experienced professionals. Known for our exceptional commitment to customers, we take pride in delivering a seamless, supportive experience for every step of the journey. Our dedicated mortgage division has branches and a team of loan originators across the US, making expert home financing solutions accessible to communities nationwide.

Luminate Bank is committed to safeguarding your money and accounts with FDIC insurance coverage up to applicable limits. Learn more about how we can open doors for you at www.luminate.bank, follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or call (952) 939-7200.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Media Contact:

Debbie Schwake, CMO

[email protected]

952-698-3300

SOURCE Luminate Bank